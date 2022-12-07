ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County Animal Shelter investigation report released by comptroller

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Comptroller has completed its investigation into the Anderson County Animal Care and Control Department which manages the county’s animal shelter.

Several concerned citizens have voiced concern about shelter operation to WATE , during county commission meetings and on social media . The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasure along with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the department.

Investigators have determined the former shelter director Brian Porter continued to euthanize animals until Dec. 7, 2021 after his license expired on Feb. 28, 2021. The report said Porter euthanized 140 animals after his license expired.

A Certified Animal Euthanasia Technician (CAET) license through the Tennessee Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is valid for a biennial period and 45 days before it expires, the license holder is sent a renewal notice. A report from the Comptroller’s office said Porter had renewed his license until 2021 when he did not submit his renewal application.

Porter was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $225 to the Department of Health according to the comptroller’s report. He also took a CAET certification class. He reportedly told investigators he “failed to renew his CAET license and took full responsibility for this oversight.” The report goes on to say Porter did apply to get his license reinstated, but he withdrew his application ahead of his retirement in July.

The report also found that one of the shelter’s employees used Facebook to “solicit donations for animal medical bills for the department.” Anderson County employees are not allowed to ask for public funds in the name of the county or one of its departments according to the report.

The employee would receive $500 in donations from the post. She was required to hand over the funds to the county and remove the post. The employee would resign in August 2022.

The investigation looked at records from February 28, 2021, through March 31, 2022. The full report can be read here. The results of the investigation have been sent to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 7th Judicial District.

