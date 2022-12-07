1 person killed, 3 injured in 2 vehicle crash in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was killed in a car crash in New Castle on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on River Road in Taylor Township.

11 News was told that people were trapped inside the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Three people were injured in the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting with the investigation, the cause of the crash is not known at this time.

