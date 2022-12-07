ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Don Postles shares health update: Recovery ‘coming along great’

By Nick Veronica
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Longtime News 4 anchor Don Postles shared another health update with the Buffalo community Wednesday evening.

Don revealed in October that he was recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his face. He said the trauma from the surgery was affecting some of the nerves in his face, but was working to return to the air.

“I’m coming along great,” Don said Wednesday. “My incision is healing and I’m only waiting for one lower facial nerve to regenerate.”

Don said in October that doctors believed “they got it all” and neither chemotherapy nor radiation would be needed. A Facebook post about the news received more than 500 well-wishes.

“I want to thank you for all your letters, your prayers and your well-wishes,” Don said Wednesday. “I wish you a happy holiday season, a Merry Christmas, and a happy and healthy new year. I’ll see you soon.”

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here .

Martin Luther Bling
3d ago

Hopefully we'll see him on Ch. 4 again soon. A couple of weeks ago at the opening of the news broadcast Jackie Walker said: " Good Evening everybody, I'm Jackie Walker - Don is off tonight." which was a wonderful way to let everyone know that Don is still on the books over there at Ch. 4 Come back, Don, even if it's just to sit at the news counter one last time to say so long and that you're retiring. When he does that I think I'll cry. The 1970's will truly be over.

