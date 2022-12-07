Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection with 2020 deadly Mishawaka crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly crash in Mishawaka that happened just over two years ago. Jesse Lottie, 24, was arrested on a few outstanding warrants on Thursday, Dec. 8. He is the suspected driver...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
wfft.com
Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years, authorities said. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Gunner
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Related Arrest at Bar
(La Porte, IN) - A man arrested at a bar in La Porte could be looking at prison time. Jeremy Looney, 41, of Westville is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police went to Casey’s Lanes last week after...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fugitive Allegedly Found with Meth
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man could be asking for drug treatment underneath his Christmas tree. Fred Coon, 57, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, he was approached by police over a week ago behind a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges Piling Up After Pursuit
(Michigan City, IN) - The heat has become hotter for a La Porte man accused of another recent encounter with law enforcement. Matthew Murphy allegedly fled from the police last night before being caught in another jurisdiction. Murphy, 34, was in a GMC Sonoma when he failed to pull over after committing several traffic violations on the west side of Michigan City, per the authorities.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for resisting, intoxication, unruly behavior
An arrest of the executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry is coming to light. It was back on Oct. 29 when officials were called to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive in Bremen on the report of an inebriated man trashing a residence. When first responders arrived, they...
95.3 MNC
Two same-day vehicle stops for infractions lead to arrests
If you have drugs, stolen guns or are wanted on a warrant, you’d better make sure you’re obeying the traffic laws in South Bend. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when an officer stopped a vehicle for an infraction near Olive and Roger Streets. The driver, Blake Kimbrough, 23, was arrested on charges including theft and possession of a controlled substance.
WIBC.com
Armed Man Who Tried to Get Into Indiana School ID’d
SOUTH BEND, Ind.–A man who police say had a knife was spotted and stopped by a school resource officer before he could get inside Adams High School in South Bend, Wednesday. The incident happened just before lunch. Principal James Seitz is crediting “security measures” and the school resource officer...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in Downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, Laporte, and Elkhart Counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co. Commissioners: Hunting not allowed on land owned by county
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to remind you that hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. This reminder comes after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in the woods at Portage Manor last month.
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
95.3 MNC
Jessie Lottie arrested in connection with 2020 police chase that killed two teens
A man who was charged in connection with a police chase that led to the deaths of two teenagers is now behind bars. The police chase happened in December of 2020. Investigators say Jessie Lottie was behind the wheel of a Pontiac Grand Prix, trying to outrun police, when he smashed into another vehicle, killing 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher and her 19-year-old fiancée Clayton McClish, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
WNDU
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People are remembering a South Bend couple who died in a murder-suicide a couple weeks ago. On-Site Prayer Ministry held a vigil Thursday night for 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and 62-year-old Robert Lechtanski. “This is not the first person I have known who has been the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Murder Suspect Back in Custody
(Michigan City, IN) - A murder trial is back on in Michigan City. Hakim Qualls, 20, has been returned to the La Porte County Jail where he was being held on a $1 million bond. He’s accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dareon Brown in December of 2018.
YAHOO!
Chop shops busted in St. Joe and Cass counties by MSP
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police raided two locations in St. Joseph County and another in Cass County this week, recovering over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers. Investigators obtained search warrants after several months of investigation. Two properties were searched Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 51000 block...
