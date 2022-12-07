A trio of major projects scored key approvals from the Miami Beach Preservation Board on Tuesday. Russell Galbut can move ahead with the redevelopment of an apartment complex into a hotel in the city’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Michael Shvo can charge forward with his reimagining of the office clock tower on Lincoln Road. And Witkoff and Monroe Capital got authorization to demolish portions of the Shore Club hotel complex on Collins Avenue before obtaining building permits for a planned redevelopment.

