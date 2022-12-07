Read full article on original website
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityNikki LFort Lauderdale, FL
Related-party transactions: Where do Ross and Pérez go from here?
After more than 40 years together, his Related Companies and Jorge Pérez’s Related Group had recently “just kind of split,” he said during an industry talk in Miami last week. Ross didn’t state his partner’s name, but he was referring to Related Group. The...
Surf Club Four Seasons tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume fell last week, while the average sale price rose. Condo sales totaled $97.7 million, lower than the $119.8 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price continued to climb, as it has for several weeks, reaching $913,000. That compares with $754,000 the week prior.
Brick & Timber closes on $62M purchase of Cube Wynwd
Brick & Timber Collective closed on its third building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Brick & Timber paid $62 million for Cube Wynwd, an office property at 222 Northwest 24th Street, according to sources. The sellers, Ben Mandell’s Tricera Capital and Alex Karakhanian’s Lndmrk Development, kept a roughly 20 percent stake in the building, sources involved in the deal said.
Chetrit revives $1B Miami River megaproject
The Chetrit Group is resuscitating plans for its $1 billion megaproject along the Miami River, and is tapping hospitality mogul David Grutman to run the food and beverage operations. New York-based Chetrit secured approval in 2015 for the 4 million-square-foot phased project, planned for a 6.2-acre site south of the...
Lease roundup: Sheltair moves headquarters to Fort Lauderdale
Sheltair Aviation I Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Sheltair Aviation moved its headquarters to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. The Holland family’s firm leased 20,000 square feet at 5302 Northwest 21st Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, according to a company news release. Sheltair previously based its headquarters in Oakland Park at 4860 Northeast 12th Avenue.
Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
Bell Partners sold an apartment complex in Parkland for $155 million, marking the third time this month that the firm has cashed out of a Broward County multifamily property. Capital Square, a firm focused on tax-beneficial investments such as 1031 exchanges, bought the garden-style Bell Parkland community at 5851 Holmberg Road, according to records and real estate database Vizzda. The buyer took out a $73.4 million loan on the property.
Miami Beach board approves Galbut hotel, Shvo office project
A trio of major projects scored key approvals from the Miami Beach Preservation Board on Tuesday. Russell Galbut can move ahead with the redevelopment of an apartment complex into a hotel in the city’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Michael Shvo can charge forward with his reimagining of the office clock tower on Lincoln Road. And Witkoff and Monroe Capital got authorization to demolish portions of the Shore Club hotel complex on Collins Avenue before obtaining building permits for a planned redevelopment.
It’s curtains for Corcoran’s largest franchise
The Corcoran Group has pulled the plug on its largest franchise, after a legal dispute and various allegations of fraud and unpaid commissions at the Southern California-based franchisee. Corcoran, itself a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate, will end its relationship with Corcoran Global Living’s Southern California division by year-end, according...
Retail mogul sells Surf Club Four Seasons condo for $21M
A retail mogul sold his condo at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club in Surfside for $21 million. Records show that Michael George, as trustee, sold unit S607 at the condominium development at 9001 Collins Avenue, to SF Assets LLC, a Florida entity. James Meyer, a Miami-based attorney, signed for the LLC. The true buyer is unknown.
Evolve doubles down on apartment development in Wynwood Norte
Evolve Companies is doubling down on Miami’s Wynwood Norte district. The company wants to build an 11-story building with 105 apartments at 475 Northwest 36th Street, just a block north of its other rental project in the pipeline, John McDonald, Evolve’s development manager, told The Real Deal via email.
Cardone’s Lake Worth workforce housing complex found overcharging tenants
A Lake Worth apartment complex owned by Grant Cardone that is Palm Beach County’s largest supplier of workforce housing was found to have overcharged tenants for years. Wellington Club, the Cardone Capital-owned apartments at 9855 Herons Nest Court, left workforce units vacant and overcharged eligible tenants, according to an investigation by the Palm Beach Post. The investigation found tenants were overcharged 65 times since 2019, and many have yet to be compensated.
Insolvent rent-aid program will close Jan. 15
To the relief of landlords statewide, New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will finally shutter Jan. 15. “Thank God!” said June Margolin, a Long Island landlord who surveyed property owners plagued by the program. The closure, which housing providers had begged for because ERAP provided eviction protection despite...
Florida Senate passes industry-friendly homeowners insurance reforms
In its second special session on homeowners insurance this year, the Florida Senate rushed through a reform bill on Tuesday to bolster the state’s flailing insurance industry with taxpayer funding and a crackdown on litigation. The bill’s Republican supporters say it will stabilize the homeowners insurance market, while the...
Florida legislature to tackle homeowners insurance crisis in special session
Republican leaders called in the Florida legislature for a December session in an urgent effort to prop up the state’s homeowners insurance industry. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner officially announced the session last week, calling legislators to Tallahassee for the week beginning Monday, Palm Beach Daily News reported. This is the first opportunity for the state’s newly elected Republican supermajority to flex its legislating muscles on an issue critical to Florida real estate.
LA panel backs 23K-acre wildlife district in Santa Monica Mountains
Los Angeles has moved forward with a plan to reduce the impact of residential development on wildlife. The city’s Planning Commission has approved an ordinance aimed at protecting wildlife habitat, trees and waterways in the hills between Griffith Park and the 405 freeway, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
