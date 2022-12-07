Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
popville.com
“Car on fire behind the Whole Foods on P st”
Thanks to Emily, Tanisha and Samantha for sending: “Massive car fire and mini explosion @ 6:40 behind the P St NW Whole Foods”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List
Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington D.C. – (With Photos)
Welcome to Washington D.C., home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. Whether you are looking for an upscale brunch experience with your friends or family, or whether you want to go back in time and get breakfast at a timeless diner, we’ve got them all.
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside Has Reopened Under New Ownership
Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center, which first opened as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand” back in August 2021, is reopening today (Thursday, December 8) at 11am. It was sold to the owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar back in September. According to the restaurant, the new overhauled menu will feature reimagined versions of some Fryer’s favorites, alongside unique new additions such as Catfish Nuggets, Whole Fried Chicken and Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts. The restaurant will also feature select BBQ items from All Set’s sister restaurant Money Muscle BBQ.
mocoshow.com
Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location
Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
mymcmedia.org
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays
County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
mocoshow.com
Clear Skies Meadery to Hold Grand Opening of New Rockville on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10
Clear Skies Meadery will hold the grand opening celebration of its new meadery at 15201 Display Ct in Rockville on Friday, December 9 at 4pm and Saturday, December 10 at noon. The two-day event will feature live music, food trucks, raffles, and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Clear Skies current location, which opened at 325 Main St. in Gaithersburg in 2020, is scheduled to remain open until March 31, 2023.
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
Popular DC café and market closing after 9 years
WASHINGTON — After more than nine years in business, Little Red Fox will close its café, bakery and market in Upper Northwest Washington by the end of the month. In a statement posted to Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said the decision is a personal one. “In...
mocoshow.com
Jersey Mike’s is Coming to Aspen Hill
Jersey Mike’s will be opening a new restaurant in the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Jersey Mike’s was founded as...
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Arts Series Seeks Performers
The City of Takoma Park’s Arts and Humanities Division is seeking submissions for future performances in the Takoma Park Arts series, including concerts, theater, dance, multi-media, etc. An honorarium of $200-$400 is paid for selected performances which are held in the Takoma Park Community Center auditorium. Applicants don’t have...
mocoshow.com
Chanukah Celebration to Take Place at Rockville Town Square on December 18
Join the Chabad Israeli Center of Rockville on Sunday, December 18 to celebrate Chanukah at Rockville Town Square with an event that will take place between 4:30pm and midnight. Admission is free with live music, fire juggling, donuts and latkes, and Chanukah crafts, and special pricing at the Rockville Outdoor Ice Skating rink during the event. The menorah lighting will take place at 5pm. Rockville Town Square Plaza is located at 131 Gibbs Street.
mocoshow.com
Things To Do December 9-11 in Montgomery Parks
‘Tis the season for festivities! Walk through the Garden of Lights display or partake in a candy cane scavenger hunt. “Wood” you believe it, this weekend is our Urban Wood Sale! The full moon was this Wednesday, and although the moon’s waning, there will be plenty of moonlight for a nighttime hike on Friday. Discover these and other activities around Montgomery County for December 9 to 11, 2022.
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
How a bottle of iced tea led to a deadly shooting and the discovery of a decomposing body in a Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published the night of the shooting before Moore's arrest. The investigation into a deadly gas station shooting in Montgomery County led police to discover the decomposing body of a possibly pregnant woman inside an apartment Friday. In a press...
mocoshow.com
Holiday Flash Light Bus is Back
The Holiday Flash Light bus is back again this year with a new twist. This year, there will be Flash Light buses operating along the Route 29 corridor. Additional information on how to ride the flash below:. How to Ride the Flash: Flash is the easy, convenient way to get...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town
A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
