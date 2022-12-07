ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Sporting News

Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk

The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge

Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma trade offer Hawks must make that Wizards can’t turn down

‘Tis the season for NBA trade rumors. So, it’s not a shock when almost any name gets mentioned as a potential trade candidate. However, in the midst of a great season, it is a little shocking that Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that there could be a Kyle Kuzma trade in the works between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards don’t necessarily want to make a Kyle Kuzma-Hawks trade, but with an under-market value player option in his contract for 2023, Kuzma will likely be a free agent this offseason. If the Wizards hope to get anything for Kuzma, a trade with the Hawks might be the best move to make. And if Atlanta wants to add another strong piece to its squad, here is the Kyle Kuzma trade offer the Hawks must make that the Wizards can’t turn down.
WASHINGTON, DC

