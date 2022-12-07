‘Tis the season for NBA trade rumors. So, it’s not a shock when almost any name gets mentioned as a potential trade candidate. However, in the midst of a great season, it is a little shocking that Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that there could be a Kyle Kuzma trade in the works between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards don’t necessarily want to make a Kyle Kuzma-Hawks trade, but with an under-market value player option in his contract for 2023, Kuzma will likely be a free agent this offseason. If the Wizards hope to get anything for Kuzma, a trade with the Hawks might be the best move to make. And if Atlanta wants to add another strong piece to its squad, here is the Kyle Kuzma trade offer the Hawks must make that the Wizards can’t turn down.

