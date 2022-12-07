Sarasota scientists working on ‘game changing’ red tide research to keep shellfish farmers in business

Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Tourism thriving despite impacts of red tide on Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to some beaches in our area could experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours, according to The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. Samples from health officials and researchers detected karenia brevis, the organism that causes red...
usf.edu
Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches
Red tide is back in Pinellas County. High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay. And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported...
fox13news.com
Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
Red Tide Health Alert For Pinellas County Beaches
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) is notifying the public of a Red Tide bloom currently found along some Pinellas’ coastal beaches. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation
cohaitungchi.com
15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is a gorgeous metropolis in Florida nestled alongside a piece of the Gulf of Mexico. It's an extremely picturesque metropolis, which you will instantly discover even from a aircraft. Sarasota is likely one of the finest locations for a seaside journey due to its white sand seashores, crystal clear...
Blue Pineapple Files Plan Review for Third Sarasota Location
Blue Pineapple sources its ice cream from a homemade creamery in St. Pete that's been operating since 1979.
St. Pete's Salt Creek is now a ‘Waterway of Cultural and Environmental Importance’
The resolution can teach us about cleaning our waterways and (maybe) restoring civil discourse to political life.
Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida
FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
fox13news.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
Mysuncoast.com
Erin Brockovich visits the Suncoast to talk about nation’s water crisis
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - She disrupted one of the nation’s largest gas and electric companies during a historic lawsuit in the 1990′s and will forever continue to ‘fight the good fight’..not to mention Julia Roberts played her in an Oscar-winning movie. Environmental activist and author, Erin...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
scgov.net
Meet the new Englewood CRA manager
Meet Marcie Castaneda, Englewood CRA's new manager. It’s possible to look at it as a changing of the guard, but, really, it’s more about keeping the successes of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) going. As longtime CRA Manager Debbie Marks retires, new Manager Marcie Castaneda takes the...
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
fox13news.com
Treasure Island man passes passion for picking up the beaches to next generation
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Since 1999, 89-year-old Don Nolan has met volunteers at the Waffle House parking lot on Gulf Beach Blvd. on the second Saturday of the month to hand them the tools they need to pick up trash along the shoreline while he takes care of the parking lots and streets, but it's all coming to an end.
Neighbors unaware of intrusions at Florida power stations
The search is on for whoever attacked half a dozen power substations in Florida, some right here in the Tampa Bay area.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
