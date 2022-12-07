Read full article on original website
The Match 2022: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeat Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
It didn't have the venom of Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods, but The Match featuring Woods, McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas had stellar golf under the lights in Florida.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods tells Charlie Woods life message: "You will never be my friend"
Tiger Woods has revealed the life lesson his father once gave him that he now uses with his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods on the 'Another Golf Podcast' hosted by Adam Rehberg and Emilia Migliaccio. Woods, who turns 47 on December 30, was speaking on the podcast ahead of competing in...
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas dines at one of the most exclusive restaurants in the world…with elite company
If you’re invited to a restaurant, that’s a nice thing. If you’re invited to Rao’s, that’s a privilege. The exclusive 10-table eatery in Harlem has no reservation list – you are ‘it’ or not, and ‘not’ doesn’t get you in.
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Admission On Situation
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is extremely happy with the return of the WNBA star on Thursday. Cherelle Griner spoke at the White House following the news of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison. "Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I...
Michael Jordan explains why he'd rather take on Steph Curry 1-on-1 instead of LeBron James
In 2019, Jordan claimed that Steph wasn't a Hall of Fame candidate yet but took it back 2 years later.
LeBron James Speaks Out About Brittney Griner’s Return After Russian Imprisonment
WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. Friday after a prisoner swap was finalized with Russia Thursday morning. Russia had Griner in detainment for 10 months after arresting her in February. Russia sentenced her to nine years in prison on drug charges. She is back home after 294 days in detainment — welcome news to many including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reacts To Brittney Griner’s Release
LeBron is the latest athlete to speak on Griner’s release. LeBron James is one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to social issues. He has always made sure to be politically conscious. Subsequently, this has led to numerous statements on Brittney Griner. During her incarceration, LeBron was one of the loudest voices demanding that we bring her home.
theScore
4 things to watch as McIlroy, Woods take on Spieth, Thomas at The Match
Has there ever been a better set of players for The Match?. In terms of skill, probably not. While there's been no shortage of stars at the entertaining golf exhibition over the years, it's never had four participants who play at the level these players do. Combined, they've won an incredible 24 majors and a whopping 133 TOUR wins.
Why Are Golfers Wearing Shorts On The DP World Tour This Week?
The lesser-spotted professional golfer's legs on show along with other wildlife at the Alfred Dunhill Championship
Although Greg Norman is absent, the shark is ever-present in QBE Shootout merchandise tent
When walking through the QBE Shootout merchandise tent, there’s a common theme — the shark. Sure, the tournament is played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, which Greg Norman constructed. It was formerly called the Shark Shootout, and Norman was a big reason why the tournament started and has been going strong for years. Also, Tiburón in Spanish means shark.
Brittney Griner is coming home – but as what?
Brittney Griner is finally coming home as part of a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap, but much of the hot takery around her situation remains repulsive.
Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT
Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
Popculture
Paige Spiranac Sets Record Straight on Tom Brady Dating Rumors
Paige Spiranac is putting this rumor to bed. The 29-year-old golf influencer recently went to Instagram to answer questions from fans. And one of the questions asked was if she was dating Tom Brady after a fan on Twitter suggested she should date the 45-year-old quarterback. "So I've been getting...
Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet
Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week. Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado. “Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job
Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
2022 QBE Shootout: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Two-Person Team Event
The two-person team event has a total purse of $3.8 million, with $950,000 going to the winners. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.
Sports Insider: Watching World Cup and what’s ahead for US team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider keeps you updated on the latest news, with videos, galleries and more.
The Match VII: Spieth/Thomas flip to favorites vs. Rory/Tiger
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were the sentimental favorites shortly after The Match VII was announced. Many sportsbooks installed the
'Major Victory For LIV Golf' As PGA Tour Fail To Get Latest Lawsuit Dismissed
Larry Klayman says Jay Monahan has "taken one on the chin" and will have to answer questions on LIV Golf dealings
2022 QBE Shootout Saturday second-round tee times, TV and streaming info
It’s time for the second round of the 2022 QBE Shootout. It’s a unique event with 12 pairs competing in a three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. It’s an unofficial PGA Tour event, but the winning duo will split the $950,000 first-place prize. The format is scramble, then modified alternate shot and then four-ball.
Larry Brown Sports
