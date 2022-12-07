Read full article on original website
Steven Switzer
2d ago
Sad one group fails more, but its time to hold schools accountable. Stop graduating people that read at a 4th grade level.
Reply
3
Related
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
wdet.org
Bridge Detroit: State finalizes enforcement plan for Stellantis air quality violations
Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy finalized a plan to enforce air quality violations committed by Stellantis. The automaker has seven violation notices issued from the state since 2021 for a plant it has on Detroit’s eastside. “Most of them are for odor violations,” says Bridge...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
bridgemi.com
Experts: Michigan recounts that won’t change outcome show law must change
On the first day of a recount in 47 counties around Michigan on Wednesday, the auditorium of the Troy Community Center in Oakland County was filled with the sound of shuffling papers and restrained chatter. The county clerk, wearing a bright yellow safety vest, paced through rows of tables, checking on her election workers as they were inspecting and counting ballots.
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation.
Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs
A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center. The nearly three-minute video by Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, that had been...
ecurrent.com
407 Affiliates Sign Open Letter to Change the University of Michigan Mask Policy
A group of 407 faculty, staff, and students at the University of Michigan has sent an open letter to U-M President Santa Ono regarding health and safety concerns in connection to the mask policy. The group is asking to meet with the president to discuss a change to have instructors decide if their students should wear masks in class.
This difference allowed Michigan’s proposal recount. Should the law change?
Michigan’s election law has different requirements for recounts of candidate races and ballot proposals. Candidates must prove their fraud allegations are in good faith, but people challenging proposals don’t have to. That difference is allowing a group of election deniers, acting on long-dispelled accusations of systemic fraud, to...
Workers move to unionize at Ferndale Area District Library as censorship grows nationwide
Better pay and more diversity are also sought by the workers
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Detroit News
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
Judge dismisses criminal charges against Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis.
Small businesses in Michigan continue to struggle hiring, keeping full staff
Small businesses across Detroit say they're still struggling to hire employees and keep a full staff.
WXYZ
Spotlight on the News: What's next inside Motown Museum's $55 million expansion?
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 11, Spotlight on the News will check in on Detroit's Motown Museum $55 million expansion. What's in the planning for 2023? Robin Terry, Chairwoman & CEO of the Museum, will bring viewers up-to-date. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is...
Ann Arbor Huron High School ‘in a hold’ after threat to ‘shoot up’ school
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Huron High School is currently “in a hold” in classrooms after learning of a threat made on social media. The Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed officers are working with Ann Arbor Public Schools to identify the source of the social media post, made via Instagram, that threatened to “shoot up” the school on Friday, Dec. 9.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Bank of America awards $3.6M to metro Detroit nonprofits in 2022; Focus: HOPE seeks volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes
Bank of America recently celebrated its annual “Day of Giving,” and announced it has awarded more than $3.6 million in community giving grants in 2022, to 64 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. Overall this year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.6 million in Michigan through grants, investments,...
Recycling Today
Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation
During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: These three nonprofits are working to keep East Side Detroiters in their homes
Daisy Jackson, a community organizer and caregiver who lives in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, found something unexpected when she ran a title check on her house. Someone had placed a lien on the home, the three-story Foursquare-style residence on Field Street where she’s lived for more than 50 years. Confident that her home has been fully paid for, Jackson suspects the lien may be part of some kind of scam.
Comments / 4