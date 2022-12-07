ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14

The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET

For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photo Gallery: Auburn loses to Memphis 82-73

Auburn is undefeated no more. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season against the Memphis Tigers, losing 82-73 Saturday in Atlanta. The Tigers’ defense who h has carried them throughout the season was nowhere to be found in State Farm Arena as Memphis dominated around the rim and shot 50% from the floor.
AUBURN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy