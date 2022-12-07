Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Man accused of stabbing mother, sister, neighbor while out on a walk
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts man is accused of stabbing three women, including his mother and sister. Police said all three victims are expected to survive. Meanwhile, the suspect’s family said he just snapped while out for his nightly walk. “Mom was stabbed three times that day. The...
actionnews5.com
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested...
actionnews5.com
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’
LOUISBURG, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A missing dog has been found, nearly 1,800 miles away from home!. KCTV reports that Sandra O’Neil lost her dog months ago and thought she would never see her animal again after Zeppelin went missing. But the California dog owner recently received a special...
actionnews5.com
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.
actionnews5.com
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (Gray News) – A hiker fell to his death Saturday while taking photos with his wife on Mount Willard in Crawford Notch. According to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game, the hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to see him falling over the edge of the mountain.
Comments / 0