Ithaca, NY

News 8 WROC

Broome overdose spike: 7 deaths in 11 days

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT) – Broome County is once again experiencing a significant spike in drug overdose deaths. According to the Broome County Health Department, there have been a suspected 7 deaths over the course of the past 11 days. The total number of deaths this year is already 75 compared to 54 last year. […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Adult cases of RSV on the rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — RSV has been an ongoing problem for pediatricians and parents. Robert Harding’s one-year-old daughter had it. “She had it for, it was really a couple of bad days, but she quickly recovered from it,” Harding said. “My wife had it for a couple of days.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Emergency rooms and Urgent Cares overwhelmed, doctors say to call first

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all prevalent among children right now according to Upstate Medical University and their director of general pediatrics, Steven Blatt. While a parent's first assumption may be that their child has the flu, Blatt says that's not always the case. "...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Grassroots fined $22,000+ by Board of Health for 2022 permit violations

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Board of Health has approved fines for the Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance after several violations of large event regulations and health codes were found ahead of the 2022 festival. Despite a lack of permits, the event was held in July without interruption, but the penalties include language that could threaten future festivals if more violations are found this year.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland officials look to remove and replace dying trees

Cortland officials noted at the Common Council meeting earlier this week that the city is looking to remove diseased or at-risk ash trees in the community. The city is applying for a grant through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s “tree planting in disadvantaged communities after ash loss” program. The DEC’s program, which provides grant funding that will not exceed $50,000, addresses the removal of the dying (or dead) ash trees and replaces them with other trees.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

55-Year-Old Woman in Steuben County Is Arrested For Illegal Use of Food Stamps

A 55-year-old woman was arrested in Steuben County after she illegally used food stamps, according to the results of the investigation. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is popularly known as “Food Stamps”. This program is to help struggling Americans in the country purchase nutritious food amid the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that causes the increase in the prices of basic commodities.
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca resident assembles time capsule for placement in new West End bridge

ITHACA, N.Y.—Later this month, a time capsule containing 22 items that represent present-day Ithaca will be placed into the new bridge on Cecil Malone Drive. Ithaca resident Daniel Slattery had the inspiration for the project after reading about time capsules in other places and wanted to create one symbolic of important things around Ithaca for future generations to find.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Possible Fire Department Merger to be Discussed

ELIMRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A possible merger of fire department of the Village and Town of Horseheads, along with Elmira Heights will be the topic of discussion tonight at the 360Aurora. The Horseheads Town Council will meet with the Horseheads and Elmira Heights Boards of Trustees about the possibility of having a Joint Fire District.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
wxhc.com

County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found

Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Village of Waverly Recreation Director pleads guilty to official misconduct

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A former Tioga County official pleads guilty to official misconduct. 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania, admitted to destroying and altering records and taking $16,525 while working as the Director of Recreation for the Village of Waverly, a position he held since 2015. Shaw collected cash in his capacity as Director for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips.
WAVERLY, NY

