Broome overdose spike: 7 deaths in 11 days
BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT) – Broome County is once again experiencing a significant spike in drug overdose deaths. According to the Broome County Health Department, there have been a suspected 7 deaths over the course of the past 11 days. The total number of deaths this year is already 75 compared to 54 last year. […]
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
Adult cases of RSV on the rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — RSV has been an ongoing problem for pediatricians and parents. Robert Harding’s one-year-old daughter had it. “She had it for, it was really a couple of bad days, but she quickly recovered from it,” Harding said. “My wife had it for a couple of days.”
Department of Emergency Response hiring for key position in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is hiring. They’re looking for their next Emergency Medical Services Program Manager. Click here to learn more about the position, including qualifications and pay rate. Apply here.
Emergency rooms and Urgent Cares overwhelmed, doctors say to call first
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all prevalent among children right now according to Upstate Medical University and their director of general pediatrics, Steven Blatt. While a parent's first assumption may be that their child has the flu, Blatt says that's not always the case. "...
Latest numbers, December 9th
Broome County COVID-19 cases are still on the rise as we head into the weekend.
Grassroots fined $22,000+ by Board of Health for 2022 permit violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Board of Health has approved fines for the Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance after several violations of large event regulations and health codes were found ahead of the 2022 festival. Despite a lack of permits, the event was held in July without interruption, but the penalties include language that could threaten future festivals if more violations are found this year.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Cortland officials look to remove and replace dying trees
Cortland officials noted at the Common Council meeting earlier this week that the city is looking to remove diseased or at-risk ash trees in the community. The city is applying for a grant through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s “tree planting in disadvantaged communities after ash loss” program. The DEC’s program, which provides grant funding that will not exceed $50,000, addresses the removal of the dying (or dead) ash trees and replaces them with other trees.
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
Upstate University Hospital blasted for suing more than 1,500 patients over unpaid bills
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital is one of the most aggressive hospitals in the state when it comes to suing patients for unpaid medical bills, according to a report coming out today. The state-owned hospital sued more than 1,500 patients for medical debt in 2019, a disproportionate...
55-Year-Old Woman in Steuben County Is Arrested For Illegal Use of Food Stamps
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in Steuben County after she illegally used food stamps, according to the results of the investigation. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is popularly known as “Food Stamps”. This program is to help struggling Americans in the country purchase nutritious food amid the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that causes the increase in the prices of basic commodities.
Ithaca resident assembles time capsule for placement in new West End bridge
ITHACA, N.Y.—Later this month, a time capsule containing 22 items that represent present-day Ithaca will be placed into the new bridge on Cecil Malone Drive. Ithaca resident Daniel Slattery had the inspiration for the project after reading about time capsules in other places and wanted to create one symbolic of important things around Ithaca for future generations to find.
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
Possible Fire Department Merger to be Discussed
ELIMRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A possible merger of fire department of the Village and Town of Horseheads, along with Elmira Heights will be the topic of discussion tonight at the 360Aurora. The Horseheads Town Council will meet with the Horseheads and Elmira Heights Boards of Trustees about the possibility of having a Joint Fire District.
County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found
Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
With snow looming, Ithaca’s plow driver shortage may leave streets icy
ITHACA, N.Y. — Hardy Ithacans are by now well-prepared for snow: they have pulled out heavy coats, outfitted their cars with winter tires and put waterproof boots by the door. But the city agency responsible for clearing snow from roads is far less ready, hamstrung by a shortage of plow drivers that could mean more dangerous roads this winter.
Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
Village of Waverly Recreation Director pleads guilty to official misconduct
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A former Tioga County official pleads guilty to official misconduct. 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania, admitted to destroying and altering records and taking $16,525 while working as the Director of Recreation for the Village of Waverly, a position he held since 2015. Shaw collected cash in his capacity as Director for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips.
