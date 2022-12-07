Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Related
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
wwnytv.com
Theresa to host holiday parade Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a first for Theresa: a light-the-night parade for the holidays. The streets were quiet Friday, but Saturday evening things will kick off. The Theresa Small Business Coalition will be hosting its first-ever “Light the Night” parade. Jezi’s Cafe will be giving...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
wwnytv.com
James Lawton, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Lawton, 81, of Fassett St., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. James was born on July 4, 1941 son of the late Roy and Vera (DeShane) Lawton. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. He was employed for PepsiCo for 38 years until his retirement.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
wwnytv.com
WPBS Holiday Auction underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WPBS is holding its annual Holiday Auction. Development director Deborah Bleier says bidding is underway. The auction began airing Thursday night. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. You can check out the items and register to bid at wpbstv.org/auction.
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
wwnytv.com
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown taxpayers are getting their first glimpse of exactly what they’d be getting if city lawmakers decide to buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. A special city council meeting has been called for Monday at 7 p.m. to approve an asset purchase...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 2006 snowmobiling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 2006 when we got a blast of snow just in time to go from hunting season to snowmobiling season. Watch the story by then-reporter Andrea Friedman on Friday on 7 News...
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
wwnytv.com
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
House of the Week: Owner’s son said he was ‘lucky’ to grow up in this Oswego Greek Revival mansion
OSWEGO, N.Y. – Growing up, Kris Kibbey remembers that his parents were “passionate” about their family home at 13 Gray Road outside of Oswego. “They always did things right with the house,” he said of his mom and dad. “It has a legacy.”
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
wwnytv.com
DPAO holiday concert rescheduled
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization holiday concert, Ornament, is being rescheduled. It was scheduled for Saturday at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building. The DPAO says the rescheduling is because of an illness in the band. The band and the DPAO are working on rescheduling...
wwnytv.com
A 50/50 Weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the teens with clear skies and a slight NE breeze. Saturday will be a nice sunny day with a few high thin clouds working in by the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will stay in the lower 30s. Sunday we will...
wwnytv.com
Top food trends this holiday season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What’s in and what’s out when it comes to food trends this holiday season?. April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to give us the lowdown. Watch her interview above.
wwnytv.com
Patrick Wiley, 70, Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Our dad died December 7th. He was not perfect for all, but he was perfect for us. He was tough and gentle, proud and honest, loving and hard, and he was all of these things at once. He was a hard worker but knew when it was time to relax and have a beer, or maybe a Beam.
wwnytv.com
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
Comments / 0