Watertown, NY

Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Theresa to host holiday parade Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a first for Theresa: a light-the-night parade for the holidays. The streets were quiet Friday, but Saturday evening things will kick off. The Theresa Small Business Coalition will be hosting its first-ever “Light the Night” parade. Jezi’s Cafe will be giving...
Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
James Lawton, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Lawton, 81, of Fassett St., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. James was born on July 4, 1941 son of the late Roy and Vera (DeShane) Lawton. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. He was employed for PepsiCo for 38 years until his retirement.
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
WPBS Holiday Auction underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WPBS is holding its annual Holiday Auction. Development director Deborah Bleier says bidding is underway. The auction began airing Thursday night. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. You can check out the items and register to bid at wpbstv.org/auction.
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
Blast from the Past: 2006 snowmobiling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 2006 when we got a blast of snow just in time to go from hunting season to snowmobiling season. Watch the story by then-reporter Andrea Friedman on Friday on 7 News...
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
DPAO holiday concert rescheduled

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization holiday concert, Ornament, is being rescheduled. It was scheduled for Saturday at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building. The DPAO says the rescheduling is because of an illness in the band. The band and the DPAO are working on rescheduling...
A 50/50 Weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the teens with clear skies and a slight NE breeze. Saturday will be a nice sunny day with a few high thin clouds working in by the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will stay in the lower 30s. Sunday we will...
Top food trends this holiday season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What’s in and what’s out when it comes to food trends this holiday season?. April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to give us the lowdown. Watch her interview above.
Patrick Wiley, 70, Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Our dad died December 7th. He was not perfect for all, but he was perfect for us. He was tough and gentle, proud and honest, loving and hard, and he was all of these things at once. He was a hard worker but knew when it was time to relax and have a beer, or maybe a Beam.
