San Luis Obispo County, CA

kcbx.org

State government awarding millions for Central Coast active transportation projects

Central Coast governments and agencies are receiving millions of dollars in funding for public health and safety upgrades. It's part of the California Transportation Commission’s Active Transportation Program, which supports projects around California encouraging people to use environmentally-friendly modes of transportation like walking and biking. $80 million is going...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

