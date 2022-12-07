Read full article on original website
A historic performance by Will Richardson carries Oregon past Nevada
A career performance by Oregon senior point guard Will Richardson and some hot shooting by senior forward Quincy Guerrier helped set the tone Saturday night for the Oregon men's basketball team. The Ducks (5-5) emerged with a much-needed and impressive 78-65 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3). Richardson became...
fishduck.com
Oregon Taking Portal Transfers is VERY Risky Business
As I start to dig into some of the fine-points of the transfer portal–I realize I’ve been looking at it primarily from the angle of the player, and not the program. Portal transfers can change a team remarkably, and thus my betting takes me to sites that focus on the sport, such as Nostrabet and that brings me back to the major risks to Our Beloved Ducks. The more I study and ponder it–the more my inclinations veer to sticking with high school recruits as often as possible, and not portal transfers.
Oregon guard Will Richardson becomes first MBB player since 2002 to record a triple double
History was made on Saturday evening as Will Richardson recorded the first triple-double of his career and in the men's basketball history of Matthew Knight Arena. Richardson became the first Duck since Luke Jackson in 2002 to record a triple-double in the Ducks' 78-65 drubbing of the Nevada Wolf Pack. Jackson finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Richardson's final stat line finished at 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Tri-City Herald
Oregon Official Visit on Deck for Solomon Davis
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are hard at work on the recruiting trail trying to put finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class. One player they've put a lot of effort into recruiting of late is Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak Athlete Solomon Davis, who will take an official visit to Oregon this weekend.
Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals
The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment
One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
KVAL
Trent Bray is here to stay, OSU defensive coordinator says he is happy with his position
For the first time since 2012 - 2013, Oregon State’s football team is heading to their second bowl game in consecutive years. But the ground-work for this year's success was laid from the moment head coach Jonathan Smith was hired. Since then, OSU has brought in coaches that have...
Kelly Graves provides status update on injured center Kennedy Basham
Freshman center Kennedy Basham was in practice uniform for Friday's afternoon practice. She was also in a full right leg brace as she works her way back from a knee injury suffered last month. Oregon coach Kelly Graves was encouraged by Basham's presence at practice. She finished the day with...
WATCH: Will Richardson talks triple-double performance
Oregon men's basketball point guard and senior Will Richardson became the program's third player to record a triple-double in its history. His 19 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds were the fourth triple-double recorded in program history and the first in 20 years. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down Will Richardson's tripled-double, Oregon's impressive win over Nevada
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman talks about the triple-double recorded by senior guard Will Richardson and the improvements the Ducks made to get an impressive win over Nevada. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Announcement
This year's SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will feature a star-studded broadcast booth. It was announced on Wednesday that Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will call the Las Vegas Bowl. They'll be joined by Dave Pasch and Laura Rutledge. The Las Vegas Bowl will feature Florida and No. 14 Oregon...
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
kezi.com
UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
Emerald Media
Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD
---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
kezi.com
Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park. The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
eugeneweekly.com
A Radical Change in Social Services
Walking around Eugene you are likely to encounter bright flyers with the words “Street Feed” as well as an address, a meal, and a date and time. Many of these crazy colorful images of space cats or dog paintings are created by local artists. These flyers advertise a...
Yahoo Sports
EWEB likely to partially decommission Leaburg hydropower project, remove dam
Partially decommissioning the Leaburg hydropower project, with the future option of fully shutting down the project and its canal along the McKenzie River, makes the most sense financially and environmentally, the Eugene Water & Electric Board staff has suggested. Utility staff last week recommended permanently discontinuing electricity generation, removing the...
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
247Sports
Comments / 0