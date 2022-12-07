ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

A historic performance by Will Richardson carries Oregon past Nevada

A career performance by Oregon senior point guard Will Richardson and some hot shooting by senior forward Quincy Guerrier helped set the tone Saturday night for the Oregon men's basketball team. The Ducks (5-5) emerged with a much-needed and impressive 78-65 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3). Richardson became...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Taking Portal Transfers is VERY Risky Business

As I start to dig into some of the fine-points of the transfer portal–I realize I’ve been looking at it primarily from the angle of the player, and not the program. Portal transfers can change a team remarkably, and thus my betting takes me to sites that focus on the sport, such as Nostrabet and that brings me back to the major risks to Our Beloved Ducks. The more I study and ponder it–the more my inclinations veer to sticking with high school recruits as often as possible, and not portal transfers.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon guard Will Richardson becomes first MBB player since 2002 to record a triple double

History was made on Saturday evening as Will Richardson recorded the first triple-double of his career and in the men's basketball history of Matthew Knight Arena. Richardson became the first Duck since Luke Jackson in 2002 to record a triple-double in the Ducks' 78-65 drubbing of the Nevada Wolf Pack. Jackson finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Richardson's final stat line finished at 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Oregon Official Visit on Deck for Solomon Davis

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are hard at work on the recruiting trail trying to put finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class. One player they've put a lot of effort into recruiting of late is Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak Athlete Solomon Davis, who will take an official visit to Oregon this weekend.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals

The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment

One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Will Richardson talks triple-double performance

Oregon men's basketball point guard and senior Will Richardson became the program's third player to record a triple-double in its history. His 19 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds were the fourth triple-double recorded in program history and the first in 20 years. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD

---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park. The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Radical Change in Social Services

Walking around Eugene you are likely to encounter bright flyers with the words “Street Feed” as well as an address, a meal, and a date and time. Many of these crazy colorful images of space cats or dog paintings are created by local artists. These flyers advertise a...
EUGENE, OR
Yahoo Sports

EWEB likely to partially decommission Leaburg hydropower project, remove dam

Partially decommissioning the Leaburg hydropower project, with the future option of fully shutting down the project and its canal along the McKenzie River, makes the most sense financially and environmentally, the Eugene Water & Electric Board staff has suggested. Utility staff last week recommended permanently discontinuing electricity generation, removing the...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen

UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
EUGENE, OR
