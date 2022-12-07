Read full article on original website
WAFF
Jackson County Schools to have e-Learning day on Friday
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Schools District has announced that all of its students will turn to e-Learning on Friday, Dec. 9. Superintendent Jason Davidson says the reason why the schools are going virtual is due to a “variety of factors.”
University of North Alabama to give Nucor employees reduced tuition
The program is meant to help with worker retention as employees pursue higher education.
WAFF
Seven new recruits graduate from Huntsville Police academy
A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation.
WAFF
Egg prices reaching record highs
The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field.
WHNT-TV
Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center
The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center.
WHNT-TV
Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County
For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!
WDEF
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
WKRG
Former workers accuse Alabama doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
weisradio.com
Cherokee Health and Rehab Executive Administrator Issues Statement About Accident
CENTRE, AL – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a semi-truck left the roadway of Alabama Highway 9 and struck four parked vehicles in Cherokee County Health & Rehab Center’s (CCHRC) front parking lot. One parked vehicle involved in the accident made contact with an exterior wall of our facility. The occupants inside that vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
WAAY-TV
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office
Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
WAAY-TV
Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks
A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
WAAY-TV
Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder
UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 8 theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112 Arrests December 8 Lambert, Michael L; 41 theft of property-4th degree FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
WAFF
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru deliver Christmas gifts to kids
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS) partnered to give gifts to children. Landers McLarty Subaru and “Santa” delivered gift bags from the “Christmas in a Bag” donation drive Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. For...
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
Man found not guilty in Decatur murder trial
A Morgan County Jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty on counts of capital murder.
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
