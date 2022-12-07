Read full article on original website
Lockerbie bombing suspect in U.S. custody says Department of Justice
Libyan expected to make first court appearance in D.C.
WBAY Green Bay
Police seek car seen near site where 4 college students killed
(CNN) - Idaho police are searching for a white car seen outside the home where four college students were killed more than three-weeks ago. Investigators want to talk to the driver and any passengers who may have been in that vehicle. Police in Moscow, Idaho, are now looking for a...
