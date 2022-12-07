ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders encouraged Colorado's players to "jump in that portal" when first speaking to the team. A quarterback has taken his advice. Maddox Kopp announced Monday that he's putting his name into the transfer portal after his freshman season. "Thank you to Buff Nation for my time in Boulder," Kopp...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral

Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
STARKVILLE, MS
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected

Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video

FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay makes announcement on Rams’ starting QB

It will be Baker Mayfield time on Monday night. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media on Tuesday that backup quarterback John Wolford has a neck injury. Wolford’s injury means Mayfield will start for the team on Monday night in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.
