Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
247Sports
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders encouraged Colorado's players to "jump in that portal" when first speaking to the team. A quarterback has taken his advice. Maddox Kopp announced Monday that he's putting his name into the transfer portal after his freshman season. "Thank you to Buff Nation for my time in Boulder," Kopp...
Shedeur Sanders’ Jackson State replacement could be on the way
With Shedeur Sanders on the way out, Jackson State is hoping it might have found its quarterback of the future. The post Shedeur Sanders’ Jackson State replacement could be on the way appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former Notre Dame commit picks powerhouse program
The first verbal commitment Notre Dame received in the 2023 recruiting class was from edge rusher Keon Keeley back in spring of 2021. Keeley was a big-time commitment out of Florida who along with Brenan Vernon of Ohio, gave the Irish a solid start to the future Notre Dame defensive line in a matter of days.
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
Longhorn leader with numerous ties to Arkansas reportedly attacked family member
Former Alabama WR set to re-enter transfer portal
After transferring to Utah State in the off-season, former Alabama wide receiver Xavier Williams has re-entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams had previously spent three seasons at Alabama. Williams was a part of the 2018 recruiting class. He was ranked as...
Alabama JuCo LB commit Justin Jefferson reassured of decision following Bama official visit
Alabama linebacker commit Justin Jefferson officially visited his future school this past weekend. He spoke with BamaInsider about the experience, time with the coaches and players, and why he remains solid with the Tide.
Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Goes Directly at Co-Host Shannon Sharpe
Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless has never shied from making his opinion known on prominent athletes. While often a critic of LeBron James, he is a strong supporter of Tom Brady and defends him on nearly every occasion. His latest defense of Brady led to a heated segment on Undisputed Monday morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected
Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
Veteran College Football Coach Fired In 'Disrespectful Fashion' Following Loss
It was a tough season for the Navy Midshipmen, who saw their season end in a heartbreaking loss to the Army Black Knights in overtime last Saturday night. The loss dropped the Midshipmen to 4-8 on the season. A change of leadership proved to be the result. Navy fired longtime head coach ...
When They Take What Little We’re Given: How Coach Prime’s Exodus From JSU Cuts Even Deeper Than The Great HBCU v. PWI Debate
What he did was legendary, but what happens to the dream, now that it's deferred?
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video
FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
Report: Giants entering mix for top free agent infielder
The San Francisco Giants appear to have awoken from their slumber. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been in contact with Dansby Swanson’s camp about a possible deal. The free agent shortstop Swanson remains unsigned, but Morosi adds that his decision is not believed to be imminent.
Who's in the transfer portal? Listing college football's biggest names preparing to make a move
Here are some of the top college football players that have entered the portal and could make an immediate impact on a new team.
Jets rookie hints that NFL refs have it out for him
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took a big hit during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills that looked like it should have drawn a flag, but the rookie says he is not surprised the officials let it go. Wilson caught a pass for a first down early...
BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick "Plans To Have Season-Ending Surgery"
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham "plans to have season-ending surgery."
Sean McVay makes announcement on Rams’ starting QB
It will be Baker Mayfield time on Monday night. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media on Tuesday that backup quarterback John Wolford has a neck injury. Wolford’s injury means Mayfield will start for the team on Monday night in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.
