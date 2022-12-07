ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Why are over 1,000 New York Times employees on strike?

On Thursday morning, a giant inflatable rat nicknamed Scabby sat outside an office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The biggest story in the news that day was happening on the doorstep of the biggest name in news.Over 1,000 New York Times workers are on a one-day strike, accusing management of failing to deliver a new contract that would pay workers a sustainable wage and make the Gray Lady a more equitable place to work. It’s the first full-day labour stoppage at the paper since 1981.More than just a labour dispute, the union battle touches on many of the biggest issues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer

In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
morningbrew.com

NYT union workers stage mass walkout

Thousands of Wordle streaks came to a screeching halt yesterday as New York Times readers joined in a digital picket line with the 1,100+ unionized employees who staged a 24-hour strike—the paper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. The New York Times Guild warned of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
700WLW

Amazon Plans To Layoff 10,000 Employees

Amazon is expected to begin layoffs this week, according to a report by the New York Times. People who have knowledge of the plans said that roughly 10,000 people will be fired as part of a plan by CEO Andy Jassy to cut costs. The cuts will mainly include people...
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA To Reopen Offices January 30 For First Time Since Covid Closures Nearly Three Years Ago

SAG-AFTRA is staffing up and gearing up to reopen its offices on January 30 after having been closed to in-person gatherings since the onset of the Covid pandemic nearly three years ago. The re-openings involve the national headquarters in Los Angeles, the national offices in New York City and all 15 of its local brick-and-mortar offices around the country, including those in Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C. Related Story SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Doubles Down On Concerns About Hollywood’s Covid Vaccination Mandate Related Story WGA West Collected $16 Million In Foreign Levies In FY 2022; Total...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Both parties are teeing up investigations into Corporate America for 2023

Corporate America is poised to be in the spotlight next year on Capitol Hill with a series of events this week confirming that investigations will come from all sides. House Republicans formally laid out plans to sweep businesses into their investigations when they take control next month. Meanwhile, with the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senate Democrats are set to have the votes to control committees and do their own investigations of business there — even with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changing her party affiliation to independent in a surprise twist.
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia

Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. She was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy