Why are over 1,000 New York Times employees on strike?
On Thursday morning, a giant inflatable rat nicknamed Scabby sat outside an office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The biggest story in the news that day was happening on the doorstep of the biggest name in news.Over 1,000 New York Times workers are on a one-day strike, accusing management of failing to deliver a new contract that would pay workers a sustainable wage and make the Gray Lady a more equitable place to work. It’s the first full-day labour stoppage at the paper since 1981.More than just a labour dispute, the union battle touches on many of the biggest issues...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Janitors who clean Twitter's HQ are on strike after failed negotiations mean they face losing their jobs, union says
The janitors at Twitter's San Francisco HQ face uncertainty on Friday, when the contract with the janitorial firm is set to end, per unions.
BBC
Respect for Marriage Act: Why interracial marriage is also in the bill
The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark same-sex marriage protection bill that is being billed as a major breakthrough for LGBT couples. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week. It now heads to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer
In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Why Is There a New York Times Union Strike? Contract Issues, Explained
Staff at The New York Times are staging a 24-hour strike on Dec. 8, 2022. Over 1,100 members of The NewsGuild of New York will walk off the job. The union members include reporters, editors, and other staff at the newspaper. Article continues below advertisement. This is the first strike...
Elon Musk caught building ‘sad hotel rooms’ at Twitter HQ for exhausted employees
ELON Musk has converted conference spaces into sleeping quarters so employees don't have to leave the office. Billionaire Elon Musk shook the tech world up when he purchased Twitter for $44 billion earlier this October. Shortly after, he announced some major changes for the company, including layoffs and paid subscriptions...
morningbrew.com
NYT union workers stage mass walkout
Thousands of Wordle streaks came to a screeching halt yesterday as New York Times readers joined in a digital picket line with the 1,100+ unionized employees who staged a 24-hour strike—the paper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. The New York Times Guild warned of the...
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Ex-congressman indicted in probe of Venezuelan influence
Former Republican Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Department of Justice.
Amazon Plans To Layoff 10,000 Employees
Amazon is expected to begin layoffs this week, according to a report by the New York Times. People who have knowledge of the plans said that roughly 10,000 people will be fired as part of a plan by CEO Andy Jassy to cut costs. The cuts will mainly include people...
SAG-AFTRA To Reopen Offices January 30 For First Time Since Covid Closures Nearly Three Years Ago
SAG-AFTRA is staffing up and gearing up to reopen its offices on January 30 after having been closed to in-person gatherings since the onset of the Covid pandemic nearly three years ago. The re-openings involve the national headquarters in Los Angeles, the national offices in New York City and all 15 of its local brick-and-mortar offices around the country, including those in Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C. Related Story SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Doubles Down On Concerns About Hollywood’s Covid Vaccination Mandate Related Story WGA West Collected $16 Million In Foreign Levies In FY 2022; Total...
AOL Corp
Both parties are teeing up investigations into Corporate America for 2023
Corporate America is poised to be in the spotlight next year on Capitol Hill with a series of events this week confirming that investigations will come from all sides. House Republicans formally laid out plans to sweep businesses into their investigations when they take control next month. Meanwhile, with the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senate Democrats are set to have the votes to control committees and do their own investigations of business there — even with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changing her party affiliation to independent in a surprise twist.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
BBC
Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia
Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. She was...
