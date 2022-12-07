Read full article on original website
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies.
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
The Lake Tahoe app you can use for free rides instead of Uber
Learn how to book a ride via Lake Link.
Inside the abandoned yacht club of the Salton Sea
Despite dire warnings, the rich continued to bask in their strange artificial retreat - until they couldn't.
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...Isolated to Scattered Thunderstorms Over the Coastal Waters. this Evening and Monday Morning... An upper level storm system will bring showers and isolated to. scattered thunderstorms tonight through Monday morning. Any. thunderstorms that form will be capable of producing brief...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4. inches, except 3 to 6 inches west of highway 395. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 21. inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,000. feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San.
