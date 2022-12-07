ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...Isolated to Scattered Thunderstorms Over the Coastal Waters. this Evening and Monday Morning... An upper level storm system will bring showers and isolated to. scattered thunderstorms tonight through Monday morning. Any. thunderstorms that form will be capable of producing brief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4. inches, except 3 to 6 inches west of highway 395. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 21. inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,000. feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San.
HANFORD, CA

