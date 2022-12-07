ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 14

jay
3d ago

Hopefully they can ruin his Christmas Day and arrest him while his kids watch.

10
 

NBC Connecticut

Southington Police Warn of Recent Unemployment Scam

Southington police are warning residents about a recent scam involving unemployment. Officers said they have been responding to an influx of these fraudulent incidents. According to police, residents have been getting notifications through the mail that a request for unemployment benefits have been filed in their name. Investigators said they...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH.com

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other individuals inside.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month. Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police

A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police. Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked. She told...
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Norwich man had 2.5 kilos of meth in home where he ran drug operation

NORWICH — Police have arrested a local man they said was found with more than 2½ kilos of meth during a search of his home Thursday. Joseph G Wilk Jr., 51, was charged with possession of over a kilo of methamphetamine with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and methamphetamine possession, Norwich police said in a news release. He was also charged with possession of ecstasy and theft of a firearm.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

PD: 14-year-old charged in Hamden armed carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday. Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking. A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young […]
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Springfield Police End Months-Long Investigation With Cocaine, Gun Bust

Springfield police said they recovered more than 200 grams of crack, an illegal gun and ammo, and more than $6,000 in cash following an investigation that lasted months. Jerry Frank, 54, of Springfield, faces charges of firearm violation with three prior violent/drug offenses, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking cocaine, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammo with an FID card, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, authorities said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Suspicious Package in Fairfield Was Not Harmful: Police

Fairfield police investigated a suspicious package Friday that turned out to be nothing of concern. The investigation was in the area of Beaconview Drive and Pine Tree Lane. As a precaution, McKinley School followed secure school protocol and Warde High School was notified to avoid the area after dismissal. Police...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Another Overnight Assault

2022-12-10@1:17am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police received a call of a man in the 100 block of Terry Place suffering injured after an assault with a weapon (the weapon was not indicated). While police were on the scene the man became combative with EMS and police assisting him. One police officer was struck by the man, identified as as.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven officers arrested in man’s paralysis case briefly face a judge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five officers charged in connection with a man’s paralysis were on the docket to face a judge on Thursday. Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt, Betsy Segui were all charged with reckless endangerment second-degree and cruelty to persons, according to state police.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death

The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

Comments / 0

