jay
3d ago
Hopefully they can ruin his Christmas Day and arrest him while his kids watch.
NBC Connecticut
Southington Police Warn of Recent Unemployment Scam
Southington police are warning residents about a recent scam involving unemployment. Officers said they have been responding to an influx of these fraudulent incidents. According to police, residents have been getting notifications through the mail that a request for unemployment benefits have been filed in their name. Investigators said they...
Eyewitness News
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
WTNH.com
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other individuals inside.
Man Charged After Child Brings Guns To East Granby Elementary School, Police Say
A local man has been charged after a student was found with two handguns at a Connecticut elementary school. The incident happened in Hartford County at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby. Officers responded to the school at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 after school staffers had discovered...
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month. Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Police arrest shoplifter who stole $1,000 of high end knives from a local business
Wilton Police say that Detectives worked hard to identify the offender shown in this image when he stole over $1,000 in high-end knives from a local business. After active shoplifting throughout the State, Wilton Police report that this offender is now incarcerated and will be held accountable for his crimes in Wilton.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police
A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police. Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked. She told...
darientimes.com
Police: Norwich man had 2.5 kilos of meth in home where he ran drug operation
NORWICH — Police have arrested a local man they said was found with more than 2½ kilos of meth during a search of his home Thursday. Joseph G Wilk Jr., 51, was charged with possession of over a kilo of methamphetamine with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and methamphetamine possession, Norwich police said in a news release. He was also charged with possession of ecstasy and theft of a firearm.
Waterbury police arrest five on various offenses
27 year old Zachary Foster is a convicted felon. He faces drugs and weapons charges. Police seized drugs, weapons and cash. Four others face various charges. They’re from Waterbury, New Hartford and Oxford.
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Milford While Trying To Sell Car, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for an armed carjacker who allegedly stole a Volvo at gunpoint from the owner who had the car for sale. The incident took place in New Haven County at 3 Maple St., in Milford. According to Milford detectives, upon returning from a test drive of...
PD: 14-year-old charged in Hamden armed carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday. Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking. A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young […]
Springfield Police End Months-Long Investigation With Cocaine, Gun Bust
Springfield police said they recovered more than 200 grams of crack, an illegal gun and ammo, and more than $6,000 in cash following an investigation that lasted months. Jerry Frank, 54, of Springfield, faces charges of firearm violation with three prior violent/drug offenses, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking cocaine, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammo with an FID card, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, authorities said.
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Handguns Found in East Granby Elementary Student's Belongings: Police
An East Granby man was charged after State Police say a local student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday. Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made the discovery during the late morning hours when school was in session and immediately secured the two firearms. No one...
NBC Connecticut
Suspicious Package in Fairfield Was Not Harmful: Police
Fairfield police investigated a suspicious package Friday that turned out to be nothing of concern. The investigation was in the area of Beaconview Drive and Pine Tree Lane. As a precaution, McKinley School followed secure school protocol and Warde High School was notified to avoid the area after dismissal. Police...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Overnight Assault
2022-12-10@1:17am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police received a call of a man in the 100 block of Terry Place suffering injured after an assault with a weapon (the weapon was not indicated). While police were on the scene the man became combative with EMS and police assisting him. One police officer was struck by the man, identified as as.
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers arrested in man’s paralysis case briefly face a judge
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five officers charged in connection with a man’s paralysis were on the docket to face a judge on Thursday. Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt, Betsy Segui were all charged with reckless endangerment second-degree and cruelty to persons, according to state police.
milfordmirror.com
Prosecutor: Milford police didn’t resubmit arrest warrant application for man now charged with murder
MILFORD — A prosecutor said Friday that an arrest warrant application from police last month for the suspect in a domestic homicide this week was returned to cops with a request for more information and “not resubmitted.”. Julie Minogue was killed Tuesday night inside her Salem Walk condo...
Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death
The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
Man High On Heroin Charged With DUI/Drugs Following Darien Crash, Police Say
A Fairfield County man allegedly high on heroin turned himself in to police following a crash. Rodolfo Montero, age 40, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI for the crash which took place in Darien on Thursday, Oct. 13. On Oct. 13, Darien...
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
The lawyer representing her family alleges the investigation was mishandled by Bridgeport PD. On the evening of December 13, 2021, Shantell Smith and her son went to check on her twenty-three-year-old daughter, Lauren. Shantell was concerned because Lauren wasn’t returning their calls or replying to their texts, which was very unusual.
