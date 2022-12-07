Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Admits She Didn’t Think Marriage With Michael Douglas, 78, Would Last

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, didn’t expect to be married to Michael Douglas, 78, for as long as she has been. The actress, who said “I do” with the actor back in 2000, admitted she didn’t envision a “22 yearer” when they started their life together, in a new interview with Good Morning America. “I think it has to be Michael. I peaked… around year eight,” she said about her husband, when asked who the better gift giver was.

“I did, if I had known I’d be married so long I would have held back on it. I wasn’t envisioning a 22-yearer. This is Hollywood, man,” she continued. The beauty, who was promoting her Disney+ show National Treasure: Edge of History, went on to reveal the gift she had peaked at. “I bought him a hot-rod… a 1930s coupe, Michael I’m going to get it wrong I’m sorry, it looks like a Bugsy Malone car, it’s really great and then I peaked. It’s been socks ever since.”

Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Catherine also admitted Michael was good at giving jewelry, which was “something that I did really love and treasure and its sentimental value obviously.”

Catherine and Michael went through a brief separation back in 2013 before they reconciled. Last month, she opened up more about the “ups and downs” of their marriage, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. She said it’s “impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day. I’ve been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it’s a crazy thing when you really think about it.”

Catherine and Michael at an event. (Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection)

Catherine and Michael, who have the same birthday, got engaged in 1999 after he proposed during a New Year’s Eve trip in Aspen. They went on to welcomed their son, Dylan, shortly before they married. They welcomed their second child, daughter, Carys, in 2003. Catherine previously revealed she thinks her and Michael’s different upbringings helped them find common ground.

“I was brought up in a working-class family in Wales; he was the son of Spartacus,” she recently told InStyle, while promoting her latest role of Morticia Addams in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. “We both are predominantly quite quiet and very private people, but we have the ability to be able to go out and go to dinner. This is Catherine on the red carpet…This is my lovely husband Michael on the red carpet. And then we go home and close our doors. And we have a very simple existence where we just hang a lot, and we have a lot of interests.”