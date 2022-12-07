ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Admits She Didn’t Think Marriage With Michael Douglas, 78, Would Last

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, didn’t expect to be married to Michael Douglas, 78, for as long as she has been. The actress, who said “I do” with the actor back in 2000, admitted she didn’t envision a “22 yearer” when they started their life together, in a new interview with Good Morning America. “I think it has to be Michael. I peaked… around year eight,” she said about her husband, when asked who the better gift giver was.

“I did, if I had known I’d be married so long I would have held back on it. I wasn’t envisioning a 22-yearer. This is Hollywood, man,” she continued. The beauty, who was promoting her Disney+ show National Treasure: Edge of History, went on to reveal the gift she had peaked at. “I bought him a hot-rod… a 1930s coupe, Michael I’m going to get it wrong I’m sorry, it looks like a Bugsy Malone car, it’s really great and then I peaked. It’s been socks ever since.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yNWN_0jay0LfG00
Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Catherine also admitted Michael was good at giving jewelry, which was “something that I did really love and treasure and its sentimental value obviously.”

Catherine and Michael went through a brief separation back in 2013 before they reconciled. Last month, she opened up more about the “ups and downs” of their marriage, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. She said it’s “impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day. I’ve been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it’s a crazy thing when you really think about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuzTG_0jay0LfG00
Catherine and Michael at an event. (Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection)

Catherine and Michael, who have the same birthday, got engaged in 1999 after he proposed during a New Year’s Eve trip in Aspen. They went on to welcomed their son, Dylan, shortly before they married. They welcomed their second child, daughter, Carys, in 2003. Catherine previously revealed she thinks her and Michael’s different upbringings helped them find common ground.

“I was brought up in a working-class family in Wales; he was the son of Spartacus,” she recently told InStyle, while promoting her latest role of Morticia Addams in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. “We both are predominantly quite quiet and very private people, but we have the ability to be able to go out and go to dinner. This is Catherine on the red carpet…This is my lovely husband Michael on the red carpet. And then we go home and close our doors. And we have a very simple existence where we just hang a lot, and we have a lot of interests.”

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She’s Not Like Other Nepotism Babies

Nepotism in Hollywood has been a hot topic as of late. Lily-Rose Depp was recently called out after her “nepo baby” comments, claiming that she has to work just as hard as anyone without celebrity parents. Lourdes Leon, AKA Madonna’s daughter, seems to be on the opposite side of the nepotism spectrum. “I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon said in her latest interview with The Cut. “And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” she emphasized. This is a far departure from the comments of Rose...
MICHIGAN STATE
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Feels Guilty For His Success As Twin Brother Michael Deals With Slew Of Health Problems

Ashton Kutcher admitted he feels guilty for his success as his twin brother, Michael, who has cerebral palsy, has dealt with health issues his whole life. "I am like, 'How do I get to be this lucky?' And for my brother to be born with cerebral palsy, then have a heart transplant, then have this random blood clot ... these things. It's like, 'Who has to go through that and how do I get to be this lucky?'" the actor, 44, recalled in Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.Fortunately, the That '70s Show star was able to work through...
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Family Life With Longtime Love Michael Douglas Is Only Getting 'Better And Better'

“Better and better!”Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones got candid about her more than two-decade-spanning marriage this week, revealing that her family life with husband Michael Douglas has only been on the up and up lately. On Monday, December 5, the mom-of-two shared her appreciation for her brood while attending the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History with her son, Dylan Douglas."I enjoy every minute with this guy,” she said referencing the 22-year-old, who accompanied her to the red carpet event in Los Angeles, Calif. “Well, he's a good son. It's just the best.” CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SHARES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT PRIVACY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
271K+
Followers
24K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy