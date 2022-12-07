ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Feds say that substation vandalism in Oregon and Washington are similar to gun attack in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power

By Ruth Walker For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Substations in Washington and Oregon have reported attacks similar to the one last weekend in North Carolina, which involved armed individuals and left tens of thousands without power amid freezing temperatures, and left one person dead.

A federal memo obtained by News Nation, warned: 'Power stations in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms, and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure'.

The aim of attackers, it said, was 'to cause widespread power failures with the potential impact of social disruption and violent anti-government criminal activity'.

The memo added: 'In recent attacks, criminal actors bypassed security fences by cutting the fence links, lighting nearby fires, shooting equipment from a distance or throwing objects over the fence and on to equipment.'

It is unclear how many facilities in both states were attacked, if locals were left without power, if there was a political motive for the attacks, and if anyone has been arrested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4empOF_0jay0EUB00
A Duke Energy employee works to repair the damage at the Moore County substation

Law enforcement has yet to identify a motive for the weekend's attack in Moore County, North Carolina, though investigators were exploring the possibility that the gunfire was an attempt to disrupt a drag show scheduled to take place Sunday.

Senator Tom Mcinnis, a Republican, said: 'It appears to be an intentional, willful and malicious act and the perpetrator will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.'

At their peak, the outages affected around 45,000 homes, causing residents to lose heat and schools to close. Duke Energy has now completed repairs and restored power to all but a fraction of those who lost electricity.

One person is known to have died at their home, which was without power at the time, but the cause of death is still to be confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q98pV_0jay0EUB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oaCP_0jay0EUB00

There have been similar cases of vandalism on substations across the country recently.

On November 11, 12,000 people in Jones County, North Carolina, lost power for days, following a criminal attack. That investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Homeland Security then issued an alert on November 30, warning of an increased threat of domestic terrorism.

It said: 'Targets of potential violence include: public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, US critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYJ6N_0jay0EUB00
A worker inspects one of three 'bullet holes' that crippled the North Carolina substation

And in February, three 'white supremacists' pled guilty to planning rifle attacks on substations across the country.

'These three defendants admitted to engaging in a disturbing plot, in furtherance of white supremacist ideology, to attack energy facilities in order to damage the economy and stoke division in our country,' said Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G Olsen.

It's unclear whether they have been sentenced.

Comments / 65

Babette
2d ago

those attacking our grids are the same ones to claim they are patriots yet they'll attack Americans most vulnerable seniors freeze to death, babies die in hospital and every day citizen who continue to try to hold country together. Patriots don't attack their own country. Bet they don't even work since they seem to have so much time on their hands.

Reply(10)
18
Chris
2d ago

Its the CIA and FBI behind it they want to make it look like Maga it doing it so they can start arresting anyone they want ..Our government is so corrupt its sick 🤢

Reply(11)
20
Billy Madison
2d ago

Sad that, no matter what, criminals will always get guns, no matter how tough the laws are, take our corrupt politicians. For instance, they have so much in the way of fire power and look how big of criminals they are.

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack

The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

701K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy