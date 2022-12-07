(Coos Bay, Oregon) – That old saying of “what's old is new again” really has some interesting dimensions in the Coos Bay area. When it comes to finding something new and even really surprising in the history of the area or some aspect of science on this part of the south coast, it doesn't just mean more knowledge. It also means the visitor has yet another aspect to check out. (Photo courtesy Steven Greif, Coos HIstory Museum)

COOS BAY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO