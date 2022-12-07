Read full article on original website
Related
beachconnection.net
When Marshfield and Empire Became Coos Bay: Votes That Changed S. Oregon Coast History
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – What's in a name in Coos Bay, on the south Oregon coast? Well, that's a bulging story for that area, to be sure. A few twists and turns later, plus nearly a century, and you have this still-emerging hotspot. (Coos Bay-area photo copyright Manuela Durson, used by strict permission to Oregon Coast Beach Connection only - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
kpic
Take a Bite Out of Hungers makes its final stop in North Bend December 13
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Take a Bite Out of Hunger makes its final stop in North Bend on December 13. We'll be at the Bi-Mart on Newmark Street where we'll accept your non-perishable food items for families in need. For this holiday season, we're asking for foods like canned...
kpic
Star of Hope and community fill Giving Tree wishes
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Star of Hope and Banner Bank want residents of North Bend and surrounding communities to take an ornament from their Giving Tree. The Tree is aimed at making sure Star of Hope clients, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, get their Christmas wish each year.
beachconnection.net
Coos Bay Area Discoveries: New South Oregon Coast History, Scientific Finds
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – That old saying of “what's old is new again” really has some interesting dimensions in the Coos Bay area. When it comes to finding something new and even really surprising in the history of the area or some aspect of science on this part of the south coast, it doesn't just mean more knowledge. It also means the visitor has yet another aspect to check out. (Photo courtesy Steven Greif, Coos HIstory Museum)
oregontoday.net
Missing Coos Bay Woman Found, Dec. 8
A Coos Bay woman reported missing November sixth has been located deceased near her wrecked vehicle over a cliff on the Cape Arago Hwy., Sunday, Dec. 4. According to reports, 45-year old Wendy Haumea Smith’s eastbound Honda Civic left the two-lane highway at milepost 12.9 and plummeted down a 100-foot cliff before coming to rest against a tree. She apparently survived the crash, moved some belongings a short distance from the vehicle, but then passed away.
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
kpic
Warming shelter to open next week in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An overnight warming shelter is expected to be open again next week in Roseburg, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. The Roseburg Warming Center will open Monday, Dec. 12, at the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. and is expected to be open each night through Friday, Dec. 16.
kpic
Coos County Economic Outlook Forum shows positive trends
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum got underway at the Mill Casino Friday morning. The event hosted by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce takes a detailed look at Coos County's economic trends while forecasting what's to come for the area. Guy Tauer of the...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
kpic
Woman reported missing Nov. 6 in Coos County found deceased near crash site
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A woman reported missing in early November has been located deceased, Oregon State Police reported. Around 11 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 540 near milepost 12.9 in Coos County. According to an Oregon State Police press release:. The...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged strangulation following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 1800 block of Southeast Giles Street. Officers learned the 26-year old had allegedly chocked the victim while she was lying on the ground in the garage. The victim claimed that she couldn’t breathe or scream for help when he had his hand on her throat and was afraid for her life.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THURSDAY ABOVE 2,000 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with 6 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH 10:00 P.M. THURSDAY
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday through 10:00 p.m. above 2,000 feet for most of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are expected with up to 10 inches possible above 4,000 feet. The Advisory area includes...
Thesiuslaw News
Sheriff seek help in homicide investigation of Swisshome resident
Dec. 8, 2022 - Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators are seeking help in a homicide investigation of Sean Lee Wilkins, 37, of Swisshome. On Sunday, Nov. 20, Lane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Road, northwest of Noti, after receiving reports that a hunter had located Wilkins body in the woods. No further information was given.
Comments / 0