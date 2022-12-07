Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
explorejeffersonpa.com
wccsradio.com
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
explore venango
Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District...
Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
Indiana Township man dies following Dorseyville car crash
An Indiana Township man has died following a crash in Indiana Township on Friday night. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday identified the victim as Shawn Lambert, 33. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Weber Drive, near Saxonburg Boulevard, at 9:30 p.m. Friday. That’s...
WFMJ.com
Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted
A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
PA trucker arrested in Lewis County after flagger was injured in hit and run
A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after he allegedly hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Driver, Infant Escape Injuries in Collision With Deer
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the road.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
wpxz1041fm.com
MISSING CLARION COUNTY TEEN FOUND SAFE
The Clarion County teen who was reported as missing has been located. State Police determined Aianna Serenity Taylor is safe with other family members and the case is now closed.
WJAC TV
DA: Sentencing delayed for Clearfield Co. man convicted of stabbing senior citizen
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say the sentencing hearing has been delayed for man convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of a senior citizen in 2020. Investigators say Robert Bailor, now age 49, was charged in August of 2020 for...
Plum police detective becomes department's first public information officer
A Plum detective has been named the police department’s first public information officer. Joseph Little took the weeklong FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association class in Pleasant Hills to take on the role. “I provide the community with the most accurate, up-to-date information,” he said. “As you would imagine,...
explore venango
Case Against Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred By Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote for the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 7, in Venango County Central Court:
wccsradio.com
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
Woman Beaten With Christmas Tree By Man Born On Christmas Eve, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A man born on Christmas eve beat a 31-year-old woman with a Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. 35-year-old Michael Bandi of Saxonburg was arrested following the incident on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County. A "verbal altercation" between Bandi...
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
