City of North Bend release – North Bend Ice Skating Rink Operating Hours: https://www.northbendoregon.us/IceSkatingRink Location: 2040 Union Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459. Operating Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 4 – 8 pm; Saturdays: Noon – 4 pm. Capacity: Limited to 70 skaters; Season: Operates each December through Valentine’s Day; Cost: $5 per hour for rental skates; Restrictions: All youth under age 14 must have a guardian present to access the ice skating rink; Contact nbinfo@northbendcity.org for private rentals, group reservations, and sponsorship opportunities. Stay tuned for special themed nights, including Disco Ice Skating Nights, Movie Ice Skating Nights, Costume Ice Skating Nights, Karaoke Ice Skating Nights, and much more! Dates and times subject to change. Please welcome Claire McKee as the new Aquatic Director for the North Bend Municipal Pool! Claire has more than a decade of aquatic experience, including stints with the City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii Swim Club, the YMCA of Honolulu, and the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District in California. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii and holds multiple American Red Cross certifications. About Claire: “I am new to Oregon, just having moved here from the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Since moving from the islands I have fallen in love with the coast and its fantastic community. I have over a decade of experience in the aquatic field. As someone who got their start in city swim lessons as a child, I am thankful to now serve the City of North Bend and provide these same programs for the community.” Claire’s hobbies: “Outside of swimming, I enjoy cooking, crafts, rafting, volleyball, golf, and traveling.” What I am most looking forward to in my new position: “Is to bring joy and lasting memories with a variety of programs to the community after the rough two years we had with the pandemic.” The best advice I ever received: “There is no reason why you can’t only why you didn’t.” Welcome aboard, Claire!

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO