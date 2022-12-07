Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Monster Makers at CBPL, Dec. 9
Saturday, December 10, kids ages 8-12 are invited to create clay monsters at the Coos Bay Public Library beginning at 10:00am. The workshop will be led by Corvallis-based artist Jen Hernandez. During the workshop, participants will learn about the different ways plants and animals evolved to thrive in their natural environments. Participants will then use observations and references to create creatures using polymer clay. Students will learn about clay modeling and can take their cured pieces home at the end of the workshop. Limited space is available and pre-registration is required; participants may register at the library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org or calling the library at (541) 269-1101 x 236. About Jen Hernandez – Jen Hernandez is an artist and educator based in Corvallis, Oregon. Her artwork is inspired by the natural environment, people, and stories of the Pacific Northwest, with special attention to diversity in representation. Her artwork can be seen at https://jenhernandezart.com/. This program is made possible through funding from the Coos County Cultural Coalition which provides support for arts programming throughout Coos County. The program is one of a series of four workshops being offered in 2022 which highlight Oregon illustrators and artists. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x236 or by visiting the library’s website at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
beachconnection.net
When Marshfield and Empire Became Coos Bay: Votes That Changed S. Oregon Coast History
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – What's in a name in Coos Bay, on the south Oregon coast? Well, that's a bulging story for that area, to be sure. A few twists and turns later, plus nearly a century, and you have this still-emerging hotspot. (Coos Bay-area photo copyright Manuela Durson, used by strict permission to Oregon Coast Beach Connection only - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
KVAL
Take a Bite Out of Hungers makes its final stop in North Bend December 13
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Take a Bite Out of Hunger makes its final stop in North Bend on December 13. We'll be at the Bi-Mart on Newmark Street where we'll accept your non-perishable food items for families in need. For this holiday season, we're asking for foods like canned...
KVAL
Stiff competition brought to Star of Hope's gingerbread house contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — Star of Hope's gingerbread house contest brought some stiff competition to Coos Bay, but only one team would seal the win. The non-profit's day activities program's staff and clients came together to construct the first place confection. There was a four-way tie for second place...
oregontoday.net
Missing Coos Bay Woman Found, Dec. 8
A Coos Bay woman reported missing November sixth has been located deceased near her wrecked vehicle over a cliff on the Cape Arago Hwy., Sunday, Dec. 4. According to reports, 45-year old Wendy Haumea Smith’s eastbound Honda Civic left the two-lane highway at milepost 12.9 and plummeted down a 100-foot cliff before coming to rest against a tree. She apparently survived the crash, moved some belongings a short distance from the vehicle, but then passed away.
oregontoday.net
City of North Bend News, Dec. 6
City of North Bend release – North Bend Ice Skating Rink Operating Hours: https://www.northbendoregon.us/IceSkatingRink Location: 2040 Union Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459. Operating Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 4 – 8 pm; Saturdays: Noon – 4 pm. Capacity: Limited to 70 skaters; Season: Operates each December through Valentine’s Day; Cost: $5 per hour for rental skates; Restrictions: All youth under age 14 must have a guardian present to access the ice skating rink; Contact nbinfo@northbendcity.org for private rentals, group reservations, and sponsorship opportunities. Stay tuned for special themed nights, including Disco Ice Skating Nights, Movie Ice Skating Nights, Costume Ice Skating Nights, Karaoke Ice Skating Nights, and much more! Dates and times subject to change. Please welcome Claire McKee as the new Aquatic Director for the North Bend Municipal Pool! Claire has more than a decade of aquatic experience, including stints with the City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii Swim Club, the YMCA of Honolulu, and the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District in California. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii and holds multiple American Red Cross certifications. About Claire: “I am new to Oregon, just having moved here from the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Since moving from the islands I have fallen in love with the coast and its fantastic community. I have over a decade of experience in the aquatic field. As someone who got their start in city swim lessons as a child, I am thankful to now serve the City of North Bend and provide these same programs for the community.” Claire’s hobbies: “Outside of swimming, I enjoy cooking, crafts, rafting, volleyball, golf, and traveling.” What I am most looking forward to in my new position: “Is to bring joy and lasting memories with a variety of programs to the community after the rough two years we had with the pandemic.” The best advice I ever received: “There is no reason why you can’t only why you didn’t.” Welcome aboard, Claire!
KVAL
Coos County realtors count down to Christmas tree giveaway
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The holiday spirit is spreading in Coos County, with two local realtors giving away Christmas trees to families in need. Just days ago, Mariss Stevens and Macie McCurdy-Jones with the McCurdy Jones Properties Team announced they were accepting nominations for a family who needed a tree.
KCBY
North Bend Ice Skating Rink open through Valentine's Day
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The City of North Bend has announced operating hours for the North Bend Ice Skating Rink, located at 2040 Union Avenue. The rink operates each season from December through Valentine's Day. The operating hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays from...
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
KVAL
Coos County Economic Outlook Forum shows positive trends
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum got underway at the Mill Casino Friday morning. The event hosted by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce takes a detailed look at Coos County's economic trends while forecasting what's to come for the area. Guy Tauer of the...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
kpic
Woman reported missing Nov. 6 in Coos County found deceased near crash site
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A woman reported missing in early November has been located deceased, Oregon State Police reported. Around 11 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 540 near milepost 12.9 in Coos County. According to an Oregon State Police press release:. The...
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE SHEERS OFF POWER POLE, CAUSES OTHER DAMAGE
A vehicle sheered off a power pole and caused other damage during an accident Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling eastbound on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. It left the eastbound lane, crossed the westbound lane, and left the roadway off the west lane’s shoulder. It impacted the first power pole which fell on a chain link fence and pulled down an adjoining pole on the fence as well.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
KTVL
TRAFFIC UPDATE: SR-89 reopens between McCloud and Azalea after big rig spinouts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, DEC. 8, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans District 2 confirmed State Route 89 has returned to normal between Interstate 5, in Azalea, and McCloud after multiple big rig spinouts. Scroll down to view breaking report. -- BREAKING, DEC. 8, 5 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged strangulation following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 1800 block of Southeast Giles Street. Officers learned the 26-year old had allegedly chocked the victim while she was lying on the ground in the garage. The victim claimed that she couldn’t breathe or scream for help when he had his hand on her throat and was afraid for her life.
Comments / 0