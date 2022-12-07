Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two witnesses did not testify in front of a jury after the defense challenged their credibility in their findings. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are currently on trial, each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and assault of a high and aggravated nature for the Oct. 2020 fatal shootings at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.

