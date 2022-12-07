Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage

Read full article on original website
‘I stole it’: Man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance, crashing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it along Highway 501 in Horry County, according to June Wood with the City of Conway. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was arrested and charged with grand larceny of $10,000 or more, reckless driving, and a […]
WMBF
Florence County man accused of touching child inappropriately, mother also arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was arrested earlier this week after deputies said he touched a child inappropriately. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Casey Pollard, of Coward, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection to alleged incidents that happened in October.
WMBF
Jury decides to wait to hear closing arguments in Allen’s Food Basket double-murder trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The double-murder trial of Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, who are accused of shooting and killing two men at Allen’s Food Basket in 2020, continues Friday. Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases leading a judge to let the jury...
Family continues toy drive for man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting as suspect trial moves ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As closing statements in a trial for a double murder at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach are scheduled for Monday, the family of Darius Hemingway is using a foundation created in his name to honor his giving spirit. Hemingway’s family said he loved kids and always wanted to find […]
Employee pepper sprays Pawleys Island ice cream shop armed robbery suspect, deputies say
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday night after an alleged armed robbery at a Pawleys Island ice cream shop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested shortly after the alleged armed robbery was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. He’s […]
Man’s lawsuit claims he was denied proper care for MRSA infection at Horry County jail
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who claims to have contracted a MRSA infection while he was a prisoner in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center has sued the Horry County Sheriff’s Office for negligence. The lawsuit filed in Horry County Common Pleas Court says Roman Melton become ill at the jail following his […]
Man allegedly shot at 2 cars during dispute near Conway in October
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13. Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging […]
WMBF
Judge dismisses jury hours early after defense questions witnesses’ credibility in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two witnesses did not testify in front of a jury after the defense challenged their credibility in their findings. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are currently on trial, each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and assault of a high and aggravated nature for the Oct. 2020 fatal shootings at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.
2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
myhorrynews.com
'On the verge of death': man sues Horry County jail over untreated MRSA infection
A Myrtle Beach man filed a lawsuit last week against the Horry County Sheriff’s Office alleging jail staff at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center ignored his pleas for help before he nearly died of a MRSA infection he acquired while incarcerated. “I was on the verge of death,”...
WMBF
Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
myhorrynews.com
HCPD investigating homicide after Green Sea victim dies in shooting
A 21-year-old person from Green Sea died at Grand Strand Medical Center Wednesday morning from injuries sustained during a Tuesday night shooting in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police are investigating the death of Demarques Rascoe-McCallum as a homicide, the coroner's office said. The shooting...
WMBF
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after incident at Horry County gas station; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a man died following an incident at a gas station on Highway 905. The incident took place at the SunHouse gas station at 7406 S. Highway 905 in Longs Tuesday just before midnight. Horry County Deputy Coroner...
Judge throws out woman’s lawsuit over flesh-eating disease she claimed to have contracted at Wild Water & Wheels
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed to have contracted a flesh-eating disease while visiting the Wild Water & Wheels waterpark in Surfside Beach. Beverly Lanham claimed that a flesh-eating organism ate away at her arm after she visited the park in June […]
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
Green Sea man’s death leads to homicide investigation, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a 21-year-old Green Sea man, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Demarques Rascoe-McCallum died Wednesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after an incident that happened just before midnight at the SunHouse gas station in the 7400 block of Highway […]
2-vehicle crash injures 1, blocks lanes of traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 17, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:47 a.m. at the area of Highway 17 Bypass and South Strand Drive, HCFR said. According to HCFR, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. […]
Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said. Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South […]
WECT
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
