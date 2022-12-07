DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

