Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW

The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity

DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard

A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting

The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cats, small animals free from Sunday to Christmas Eve at OC Animal Care

TUSTIN, Calif. — Looking for a last-minute pal for Christmas Day? Orange County Animal Care will waive fees for cats and other small animals from Sunday to Christmas Eve. The program is sponsored by $30,000 from the office of outgoing 5th District County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, a follow-up to a successful adoption blitz in November that saw 544 pets find new homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District

Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair

A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting

There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
ALTADENA, CA

