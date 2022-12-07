Read full article on original website
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW
The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
SoCal man who donated kidney to Bay Area woman will donate part of his liver to baby
Josh Harrold, who in 2017 donated his kidney to his longtime friend from Santa Cruz, plans to give a baby girl part of his liver. Here's his story.
foxla.com
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity
DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
Video captures baby’s reaction after flight attendant starts signing with him
A baby's first flight can often be a memorable one, but for one child, his first flight was made even more special.
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting
The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
spectrumnews1.com
Cats, small animals free from Sunday to Christmas Eve at OC Animal Care
TUSTIN, Calif. — Looking for a last-minute pal for Christmas Day? Orange County Animal Care will waive fees for cats and other small animals from Sunday to Christmas Eve. The program is sponsored by $30,000 from the office of outgoing 5th District County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, a follow-up to a successful adoption blitz in November that saw 544 pets find new homes.
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
foxla.com
‘It’s a real crisis’: LA animal shelters ask for help as record number of pets get surrendered
LOS ANGELES - A man struggles with a wiggling pup and a child in his arms as he waits outside the East Valley shelter for someone to help him. He almost broke into tears as he explained that he has to give up the dog. Inflation, and a growing family...
L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair
A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows
Video has surfaced that shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
