CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
Exxon, Chevron to spend billions more on oil projects next year
HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The two largest U.S. oil companies - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) - disclosed plans to increase outlays on energy projects next year amid high oil demand and prices.
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends. The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices. ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back...
tipranks.com
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets $17B Capex Amid Flak from Biden
Chevron expects a 25% rise in its capital expenditure in 2023 amid growing pressure from President Biden about boosting oil production in the country to address supply constraints and reduce prices. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) expects capital expenditure (capex) of $17 billion in 2023, which is at the high end of its...
Gizmodo
Oil Companies Are Doing Great, Thanks For Asking
Several oil giants released their capital expenditure budgets for the year ahead this week, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the U.S.’s two biggest oil companies. The budgets are an interesting insight into how the industry is going to move forward with the spoils of their banner year—and as the clock increasingly ticks down on climate action.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income
Oil refiners are in the sweet spot of the energy industry to generate passive income for investors.
Zacks.com
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
Woonsocket Call
streetwisereports.com
Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22
The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
rigzone.com
Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at oil price trends, the drivers of price weakness, the start of European sanctions on Russian crude and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Phillips 66 to boost spending on chemicals, renewable fuels
HOUSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Friday said it will raise spending on new projects next year by about 6%, putting more into renewable fuels and pipeline businesses.
kalkinemedia.com
Why did Core Lithium's shares close in red today?
Shares of Core last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which closed 1.92% higher at 18,410.10 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) closed in the red today (9 December). The materials company's shares last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today.
via.news
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Vodafone (VOD), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Prudential Financial (PRU) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Dividend Kings are great long-term wealth builders. Here are three that Wall Street feels have a particularly good upside.
