kscbnews.net
Seward County hires Bridel to lead the Tennis programs
Seward County Community College is thrilled to announce Brett Bridel as the next men’s and women’s tennis coach. Bridel, an Aurora, Illinois native, was previously the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Judson University, an NAIA program in Elgin, Illinois, and has 30 years of coaching experience. Bridel brings NCAA D1, D2, NAIA, and NJCAA coaching experience to Seward County. Athletic Director Dan Artamenko shared his excitement to have Coach Bridel “I am thrilled to bring Brett on to lead our Men’s and Women’s programs. After record breaking years in both programs last year, Coach Bridel has the experience and passion to continue the growth of Seward County Tennis. His prior success at both the NJCAA and NCAA levels showed Brett was the guy for the job.”
IdeaTek now in Liberal with fiber
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler-based IdeaTek has expanded its footprint into Liberal, giving businesses and households access to gigabit speeds at affordable prices. The expansion furthers the company’s mission of providing Internet Freedom to Kansas communities, said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We are extremely...
kscbnews.net
Roscoe Richard Hoddy
Roscoe Richard Hoddy, age 82, of liberal, Kansas, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. Roscoe was born on Friday May 3, 1940, in Eureka, Kansas, the son of Roscoe Richard Hoddy Sr. and Evelyn Florence (Thomas) Hoddy. Roscoe worked on the family farm...
kscbnews.net
Mana Chanthasone is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal senior wrestler Mana Chanthasone is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Chanthasone is ranked #2 at 100 pounds. She got off to a solid start going 3-0 and winning her weight division at Pratt on Friday. She led LHS to a second place finish at Pratt. Chanthasone finished third at state last year. She is also involved with the LHS student council and powerlifting. The Liberal girls wrestle at Great Bend Friday and Saturday.
kscbnews.net
Allan Marvin Waybright
Allan Marvin Waybright, age 70, passed away suddenly at his home in Lake Dallas, Texas on December 6th, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1952 to Albert M. & Dorothy Waybright in Liberal, KS. He grew up in Perryton, Texas and moved to Liberal his senior year of high school where he met his wife, JoNell Hibbs, of 50 years. They were married on August 5th, 1972 and went on to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock where they graduated in 1975. Then they moved to Waco for two years, and later the couple settled down and made a home in Liberal, Kansas. Together, he and his wife raised their two children, Adam and Nicole, who were the light of his life. In June of 2022, they relocated to Lake Dallas, Texas after Marvin retired from the oilfield to be close to their grandchildren, Phoenix and Memphis.
WIBW
Garden City man hospitalized when semi rolls in western Kan.
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Garden City man was sent to the hospital after the semi he was driving rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the U.S. Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 83 south junction with reports of a single-vehicle incident.
kscbnews.net
Scott City Sinks Shorthanded Redskins
Playing without suspended Zayden Martinez and Adan Mata, Liberal lost 66-44 to Scott City Friday night at the Scott Community Events Center. Starter Izzy Rotolo received an early technical and didn’t play the rest of the night as per team rule. Plus several other starters were in foul trouble all night in the blowout loss.
Lee Richardson Zoo announces death of Digger, an African spurred tortoise
The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the death of Digger, the Zoo's 26-year-old female African spurred tortoise. She died on Sunday, Dec. 4.
kscbnews.net
Lady Redskin Defense Leads at Scott City
For the Liberal Lady Redskins, the defense is ahead of the offense right now. Liberal held the Scott City Lady Beavers at arms length in a 43-30 win Friday night at the Scott Community Event Center. Liberal forced 23 turnovers and held Scott City to 30 percent shooting. It was Liberal’s first game in the new facility which opened in 2020 and their first game in Scott City since 2013.
kscbnews.net
Lady Redskins Dominate Home Opener
The Liberal Lady Redskins are 3-0 after winning their home opener 71-38 over Colorado Springs Coronado Saturday afternoon in the Big House. The game wrapped up with a continuous running clock in the fourth quarter. Liberal led 13-0 early and led 22-4 and 24-6 before taking a 27-9 lead at...
kscbnews.net
The Redskins Win Home Opener
After early season suspensions sidelined several Redskin players in the first two games, the Redskins were closer to the lineup they had hoped to place on the floor at the start of the season Saturday. Liberal opened their home season with a 74-69 win over Colorado Springs Coronado Saturday evening in the Big House.
