Wisconsin has many creeks, rivers, and lakes, so there are numerous places to cool off and flush away a bit of the heat of the summer. This summer, pack your sunscreen and splash in one of the best swimming holes in America’s Dairyland. These Wisconsin swimming holes are ideal for soaking in the sights and sounds of a more natural environment while cooling down on a hot summer afternoon.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO