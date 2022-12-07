Read full article on original website
captimes.com
How Madison is planning for its own Amtrak station
Madison tried to get high speed passenger rail in the city over a decade ago, a project that was ultimately killed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. As the city once again begins preparations for an Amtrak station in the city, it’s taking a different approach. “I can say...
At peak, roughly 20 Metro buses stuck on snowy Madison roads Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Public transportation riders had to deal with their share of delays Friday as Madison’s Metro Transit reported 20 buses stuck on area roads at one point due to the snow. “And that doesn’t even count the one stuck in traffic, just traffic jams,” said Metro Transit marketing and customer service manager Jessy Stammer. According to Stammer, most...
CP Holiday Train keeps rolling through Wisconsin Saturday
COLUMBUS, Wis. — The 2022 CP Holiday Train will continue to roll through southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The holiday celebration on wheels has returned for its 24th year after holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside one of the train’s box cars is a stage where live performers will entertain the crowds. Performers at...
nbc15.com
Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
captimes.com
A vision for Voit: 1,500 homes and green space on Madison's east side
The future of 65 acres of Voit Farm on Madison’s east side could include a pedestrian/bike path connecting nearby green spaces, streets that lay flush with the curb, a dog park, a community garden and some 1,500 to 1,700 units of housing. At a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night,...
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
nbc15.com
City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
captimes.com
First big snow of season creates slick roads, 200-plus traffic calls
During the first substantial snowstorm of the season on Friday, Madison saw several inches of snow and slippery roads, with hundreds of traffic incidents reported. Dane County Emergency Services had received 221 traffic-related calls as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, ranging from slide-offs to crashes. This did not include multiple callers for the same incident, which would put the number of actual calls at more than 600 between 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
I-39 fully reopened outside of DeForest after semi jack-knifed
DEFOREST, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi truck blocked parts of I-39 southbound north of DeForest for roughly three hours Friday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT officials said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 124, just south of the ramp from Highway 60. The crash was finally cleared around 12:30 p.m. The...
NBC26
Max Klesmit's journey home: Why the Neenah native is back, and how he's fit in so quickly at Wisconsin
MADISON (NBC 26) — Max Klesmit remembers watching the Wisconsin-Marquette rivalry growing up. Now, he's etched his name into its history. The Neenah native scored 13 points and hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of overtime of Saturday's game, sealing a wild Wisconsin win in one of the best games the series has ever seen.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Wisconsin
Wisconsin has many creeks, rivers, and lakes, so there are numerous places to cool off and flush away a bit of the heat of the summer. This summer, pack your sunscreen and splash in one of the best swimming holes in America’s Dairyland. These Wisconsin swimming holes are ideal for soaking in the sights and sounds of a more natural environment while cooling down on a hot summer afternoon.
Daily Cardinal
Madison’s airport most expensive in country, study finds
Prices are sky-high at Madison's airport, which now claims the dubious distinction of having the highest average ticket prices of the 100 busiest airports in the country, up from its previous ranking as number two, a study found. The November study, conducted by the financial technology company Smart Asset, found...
captimes.com
At Board of Regents, UW-Richland students deliver petition to save campus
Ahead of a Thursday Board of Regents meeting at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, 11 students from UW-Platteville Richland Center handed a petition to UW System President Jay Rothman in an effort to save their campus. The petition, which has about 1,400 signatures, comes after Rothman ordered UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy...
hubcitytimes.com
Road project draws large crowd to public meeting
PITTSVILLE — The future of a busy Wood County intersection drew dozens of people to a public hearing and open house in Pittsville last month. About a hundred concerned citizens and business owners went to the Pittsville Community Center Nov. 30, to hear the latest proposals from DOT officials, and voice their opinions, regarding the future alignment of the intersection of WIS 73/80 and Wood County A on Pittsville’s north end. The work is part of a larger project – the resurfacing of Hwy. 80 from the intersection to Poplar Street near Hay Creek Pallet.
Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked. The report did not say how...
Police recover several bullet casings in east side neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered several shell casings Thursday morning in a neighborhood near East Towne Mall. Someone in the area called police after finding multiple shell casings in the 2000 block of Portage Road around 10:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found around 10 more shell casings. No injuries were reported and no property was damaged. Authorities...
nbc15.com
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
