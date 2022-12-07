Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Foxconn to ease COVID-19 curbs in Chinese iPhone factory
HONG KONG — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions at its largest factory in China that led thousands of workers to quit and drastically slowed production. Foxconn Technology Group said in a statement on one of its official...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and...
A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction
BEIJING (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients some feared, social media posts, business closures and other anecdotal evidence suggest huge numbers of people are being infected. In Beijing and elsewhere, there was a rush on cold medication and testing kits. Some hospital staff are staying home, while others are back to work after being infected. After years of trying to track the virus down to every last infection, the government now says that’s essentially impossible — but it’s not clear what that means for reporting the most serious cases. While major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have invested heavily in health care, second- and third-tier cities and communities in the vast rural hinterland have far fewer resources to deal with a major outbreak.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Could Be Heading for a $175 Million Box Office Opening
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set to snare between $150 million and $175 million domestically during its opening weekend. The film, released by Disney, will have minimal competition until February and word of mouth could help the film hold on to lucrative premium screens like IMAX. "The...
NBC Philadelphia
Dow Rises for a Second Day on Hopes Inflation Is Peaking
Stocks rose Tuesday after a lighter-than-expected consumer prices report for November raised expectations that inflation is peaking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 78 points, or 0.23%. The S&P 500 added 0.82%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.21%. Major indexes were off their best levels of the day as trading...
NBC Philadelphia
Twitter Blue Relaunches, Now Costs $11 Per Month If You Subscribe From an iPhone
Twitter relaunched its updated Twitter Blue subscription service Monday after the company's new owner Elon Musk pulled and delayed the launch in November. The service costs $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iOS users who purchase it through Apple's App Store. Businesses will receive a...
NBC Philadelphia
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas After U.S. Files Criminal Charges
The ex-CEO of bankrupt crypto trading firm FTX was arrested in the Bahamas after the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York shared a sealed indictment with the Bahamian government. His arrest is the first concrete move by regulators to hold individuals accountable for the multibillion-dollar implosion of...
NBC Philadelphia
Why You've Been Getting So Much Gmail Spam About Yeti Coolers
Over the past few months, Americans have been receiving emails promising them a free Yeti backpack cooler from Dick's Sporting Goods — a $325 value. No, you haven't won a new cooler. Here's why you've been seeing more spam lately. Over the past few months, Americans have been receiving...
NBC Philadelphia
Sam Bankman-Fried Has Been Arrested Following FTX Collapse. Here's What Happens Next
Following his arrest in the Bahamas on Monday, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces the potential of a lengthy prison sentence. FTX collapsed last month following a liquidity crunch at the crypto exchange. "It is inconceivable to me that the Justice Department would have charged this case unless they were confident...
Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk
Dec 14 (Reuters) - A routine spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was called off as it was about to begin after flight controllers noticed a stream of liquid spewing from a docked Soyuz spacecraft, a NASA webcast showed.
Comments / 0