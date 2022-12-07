ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Local pediatrician offers tips for parents to keep kids healthy

By Rebecca Brumfield
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7DkY_0jaxyTwy00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As a nation, and here in Central Illinois, flu activity is high and continues to rise.

Springfield Clinic’s Amanda Stovall, MD said Wednesday, “we are seeing quite a bit of respiratory illness right now of kids of all ages. We’re seeing a lot of flu. A lot of RSV. We are still seeing COVID and then we’re still seeing lots of other illnesses [like] your typical rhinovirus, the common cold, [and] adenovirus.”

Dr. Stovall said there are things parents or guardians can do to help kids stay healthy.

“If your child is over six months old, the best thing that you can do is to get them vaccinated against the flu,” said Dr. Stovall. “This can’t prevent your child from coming in contact with the flu, but if and when they do, their body’s already primed to fight it off and hopefully prevent any serious complications from the flu.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports flu symptoms usually come on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

  • fever* or feeling feverish/chills
  • cough
  • sore throat
  • runny or stuffy nose
  • muscle or body aches
  • headaches
  • fatigue (tiredness)
  • some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever

U.S. facing threat of a “tripledemic” this winter

The CDC said, “sinus and ear infections are examples of moderate complications from flu, while pneumonia is a serious flu complication that can result from either flu virus infection alone or from co-infection of flu virus and bacteria.”

Dr. Stovall said parents/guardians should skip a pediatrician appointment and go to the emergency room if their child is struggling to breathe.

“For younger kids, when they’re really tired breathing, sometimes the color will change around their lips,” said Dr. Stovall. “If they’re working so hard to breathe [and] not able to bottle feed well (if they’re an infant), those are reasons to skip the pediatrician.”

Dr. Stovall said the best practices are to teach kids to learn proper handwashing techniques.

“Good handwashing can go a long way,” said Dr. Stovall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7slY_0jaxyTwy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXCaz_0jaxyTwy00

Watch the interview for more recommendations from Dr. Stovall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
MICHIGAN STATE
horseandrider.com

28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan

A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS News

Nonprofit giving away hundreds of bikes on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of children on the southside will get brand-new bikes. The always giving Back Foundation is giving away 200 bikes to children, ages 2 to 10 years old, who live in the Ashburn and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods. It's part of a collaboration with Walmart. Families can pick...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday

CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Home marijuana delivery could be coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he is open to the idea of allowing marijuana home delivery in Illinois. The Governor made the comments Wednesday while celebrating the opening of the state’s first “social equity licensee” dispensary, a majority Black-owned business, in Chicago. Illinois set aside “social equity” licenses for minority-owned businesses, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
CHICAGO, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
PEORIA, IL
959theriver.com

Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!

Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
AURORA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy