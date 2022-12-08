Topic Changer is National Steeplechase Association's leading 3-year-old for 2022

A thoroughbred colt that has competed in Aiken is among the top performers in the sport of jump racing.

The National Steeplechase Association announced Tuesday in a news release that Topic Changer is the leading 3-year-old for 2022.

An awards dinner is scheduled for Jan. 19 in Baltimore to recognize Topic Changer and steeplechase racing’s other standouts.

Aiken Steeplechase Association President Frank Mullins and his son-in-law, Jordan Wycoff, own Topic Changer.

“It’s really exciting to have such an amazing horse,” Mullins said. “He’s getting better and better.”

He added that Wycoff deserved the credit for their decision to acquire the bay colt earlier this year.

“Jacob has a great eye for horses, and he picked a great horse,” Mullins said.

Before trying steeplechasing, Topic Changer ran on the flat at New York tracks, winning two of his five races, all of which were on grass.

During that series of contests, Alan Quartucci owned the colt for the first four, according to equibase.com.

Then Topic Changer competed once while carrying the colors of Double B Racing Stables after being claimed for $35,000.

With Mullins and Wycoff as his owners, Topic Changer made his debut over jumps at the Aiken Fall Steeplechase on Oct. 29.

Ridden by Barry Foley, the colt enjoyed success in the $30,000 Holiday Cup.

Topic Changer defeated Beat Le Bon by 4½ lengths in the 2⅛-mile contest.

Next, during the Steeplechase of Charleston on Nov. 13, Topic Changer cruised to a 13½-length victory over jumps with Foley again aboard.

Topic Changer and runner-up Hoffman were the only starters in the field of six that finished the 2 1/16-mile race.

Keri Brion trains Topic Changer for Mullins and Wycoff.

The colt has earned nearly $118,000 on the flat and in steeplechase races.

Topic Changer’s sire (father) is Flintshire and his dam (mother) is Blank Slate.

Among the people and other horses that will be recognized during the National Steeplechase Association’s awards dinner are Snap Decision, Down Royal, trainer Leslie Young, jockey Parker Hendriks and owners Mike Hankin, Charlie Fenwick and Charlie Noell of Bruton Street-US.