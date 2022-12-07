ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot, OH

herdzone.com

Following Historic Win, Marshall Hosts Wright State Friday Night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - After a game in which Marshall scored over 100 points, the top ranked three point shooting team in the Sun Belt Conference meets Wright State Friday night at the Cam Henderson Center. PROMOTIONS. White Out. Friday is a White Out! We want our fans to wear white...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg takes down Huntington, 54-28

PARKERSBURG –The Parkersburg High matmen keep on winning and setting the tone early in the 2022-23 campaign. In consecutive nights, PHS responded. With both the Big Reds and Huntington Highlanders still figuring themselves out in the beginning stages of the year, a 54-28 dual win like this is a momentum-builder for head coach Matt Littleton’s PHS grapplers. Five Big Red wins via pin made for quick work of the visitors, as 113-pounder CJ Carrodus pinned HHS’s Nate Volk in 3:25.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Meigs County

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Meigs County report a trailer caught fire early Saturday morning. The blaze spread to a nearby commercial building. The structure fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu

ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Truck hits bicyclist near Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a crash along Route 28 in Ross County. According to initial reports, a truck hit a person on a bicycle. First responders at the scene said the bicyclist was suffering from an apparent leg injury. The individual was transported to Adena...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Man Defies Stay Away Order, Runs from Police

VINTON COUNTY – A man who didn’t obey a restraining order flees police just to be caught the next day. On December 8, 2022 Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to a male violating a Civil Protection Order. Deputies responded to the residence and found David Harkins, age 46 of McArthur in a truck near the residence.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
LUCASVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman plead guilty on Wednesday, December 7, to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl, according to a news release. On April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to...
PARKERSBURG, WV

