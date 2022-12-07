Read full article on original website
Repeaters, newcomers on all-Ohio football
SCIOTO COUNTY — If it appears in your mirror that Scioto County’s football teams increased —in general terms —their representation on the all-Ohio teams which were announced this past week, then you are correct. Of course, we can equate an element of that to team success...
herdzone.com
Following Historic Win, Marshall Hosts Wright State Friday Night
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - After a game in which Marshall scored over 100 points, the top ranked three point shooting team in the Sun Belt Conference meets Wright State Friday night at the Cam Henderson Center. PROMOTIONS. White Out. Friday is a White Out! We want our fans to wear white...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg takes down Huntington, 54-28
PARKERSBURG –The Parkersburg High matmen keep on winning and setting the tone early in the 2022-23 campaign. In consecutive nights, PHS responded. With both the Big Reds and Huntington Highlanders still figuring themselves out in the beginning stages of the year, a 54-28 dual win like this is a momentum-builder for head coach Matt Littleton’s PHS grapplers. Five Big Red wins via pin made for quick work of the visitors, as 113-pounder CJ Carrodus pinned HHS’s Nate Volk in 3:25.
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
wchstv.com
Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Meigs County report a trailer caught fire early Saturday morning. The blaze spread to a nearby commercial building. The structure fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu
ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. has highest number of distracted driving crashes in southern Ohio
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Ross County has the highest number of crashes involving distracted drivers in southern Ohio. Since 2017, the patrol reports that over 620 vehicle crashes have occurred in the county. In 2022 alone, there have been 40 vehicle accidents, one...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Truck hits bicyclist near Chillicothe
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a crash along Route 28 in Ross County. According to initial reports, a truck hit a person on a bicycle. First responders at the scene said the bicyclist was suffering from an apparent leg injury. The individual was transported to Adena...
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
WSYX ABC6
Scioto Co. sheriff hopes rings can help identify human remains found in Lucasville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is hoping three rings can be used to identify a woman whose remains were found by a hunter in Lucasville. The rings were found on the woman whose remains were found on Friday, Dec. 2. Investigators believe the woman was:
WTAP
Name of man that died after ATV rolled on him released by officials
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A name of a name that died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County has been released by West Virginia State Police. They say an ATV rolled over on Dayton Bussey while he was recovering a deer. He was a 73-year-old man from Vienna. He died on November 21, 2022.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Man Defies Stay Away Order, Runs from Police
VINTON COUNTY – A man who didn’t obey a restraining order flees police just to be caught the next day. On December 8, 2022 Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to a male violating a Civil Protection Order. Deputies responded to the residence and found David Harkins, age 46 of McArthur in a truck near the residence.
Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. Commerce secretary: Jackson development to proceed, despite county funding denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said Thursday the Jackson County Commission’s decision to deny a share of funding for a water-sewer project needed for a manufacturing company will not stop the project. In September, officials announced that BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
WTAP
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman plead guilty on Wednesday, December 7, to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl, according to a news release. On April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to...
West Virginia woman who allegedly flushed drugs down toilet pleads guilty to possession
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg woman pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday for possessing drugs she allegedly clogged a bathroom toilet with while trying to get rid of. According to court records, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, picked up fentanyl on April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, and planned to sell it in the Parkersburg […]
