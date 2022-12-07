ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Sidney Daily News

Sidney City Schools attorney fees top $42,000

SIDNEY — The attorney fees associated with the complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools employees topped more than $40,000. The fees, associated with the Civil Rights discrimination cases recently resolved by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, total $42,890.69 for the period of 2020, when the cases were first filed, and 2022, when the cases were ratified and a conciliation agreement and consent order was signed. The fees were paid to the Ennis Britton Co., attorneys at law, with offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. to consider the purchase of a replacement truck for the District’s recycling facility. It will be held at the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office, 129 E. Court St., Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Lima, Van Wert receive dedvelopment funds from state

LIMA — Two mixed-used development projects in Lima and one in Van Wert will receive state support to increase new payroll and investments in the state. In southeast downtown Lima, two separate projects will be redeveloped, creating 134 full-time jobs and 43 constuction jobs in total. In downtown Van Wert, 19 largely vacant builings will be rehabilitated, creating 35 full-time and 46 construction jobs, according to a release.
LIMA, OH
ocj.com

Corn and soybeans in 2022, a year in review

Good yields and dry conditions were the theme of this year’s series of the harvest Cab Cam video series, available at ocj.com. Here are some highlights from the videos offering insights into Ohio’s 2022 harvest. Tim Everett, Shelby County. Tim Everett farms alongside his family in Shelby County....
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima

LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging

ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Commissioners approve transfers

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners approved the transfer of funds during their meetings in November. They transferred $155,237.68 sales tax revenue from General Fund to Engineer’s Fund and $155,237.69 sales tax revenue from General Fund to Capital Improvement Fund. Mark Klosterman was reappointed to serve on the...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

MMH grateful for community support

SIDNEY — As the Christmas season approaches, the Mercy Mission continues to be blessed by the generosity and support of those in the Shelby County community through physical and monetary donations as well as significant volunteer involvement. This generosity continues to allow MMH to connect residents with different services and avenues for success.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo

CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
CAIRO, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— The first tank of crude oil ever shipped from Shelby County soil was shipped last week from the Maurer farm near Kettlersville. Two new cases of diphtheria have been reported to the health officer – one is in the second ward and one in the third ward.
SIDNEY, OH
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH

