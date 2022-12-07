Read full article on original website
Related
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
Woonsocket Call
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
Woonsocket Call
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
Woonsocket Call
Get the best compliant estate planning solution with Wassiyyah
Ft Mcmurray, Alberta Dec 10, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Estate planning is crucial for everyone, but unfortunately, many people miss out due to making unnecessary delays in creating unexpected mental incapacity, or abrupt death. However, to make the estate planning journey easy, Wassiyyah has come up with an easy, tax-efficient, and reliable solution approved by estate planning experts. The company also provides lifetime premium memberships which include paramount benefits. The estate planning service provider can empower individuals and families in need, for those who cannot afford the higher estate planning cost. The features of Wassiyyah are specially built to provide solutions that are simple, modern, and efficient.
Woonsocket Call
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Woonsocket Call
Costway Releases New Massage Chairs and Upgrades Its Website With AR Features
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Costway, the leading online household supplier brand, has recently revamped its website by embedding AR-based features and detailed product information. It has also extended its catalog by adding a wide range of products to provide a better shopping experience. The revamped...
Woonsocket Call
AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that Andy Maher has been appointed Head of Cyber and Technology, London. In his new role, Mr. Maher leads the London-based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to Dan Trueman, Head of Global Cyber and Technology at AXIS.
Ryder Launches Drop-and-Hook Trailer Service for Freight Brokerage Solution
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Woonsocket Call
TCGPost Launches a New Online Trading Cards Marketplace
Provider of trading cards solutions, TCGPost, announces the launch of its website to ease the buying, selling and auctioning of different types of card games. Users and collectors of trading cards in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world would be undoubtedly excited with the news of the launch of a new website by TCGPost. The goal of the online marketplace for trading cards is to enable users to buy, sell, trade, and post CCG and all types of cards with ease while eliminating the possibility of fraud.
Woonsocket Call
The new Invoicing Platform puts an end to late and unpaid Invoices
Trustio is an intuitive invoicing platform for service businesses and gig workers. Trustio Inc offers an easy-to-use invoicing platform with secure upfront client payments, project management features, client communication, and automated subcontractor payments built-in. The platform charges only a 1% fee to the client. It is perfect for service businesses...
Woonsocket Call
Data-led Marketing Agency Win Big At Global Excellence Awards
Data-driven search marketing firm, Neural Edge, has won two awards at the AI Journal Global Excellent Awards. It won both the small-sized company of the year and team leader of the year awards for 2022. United Kingdom - December 9, 2022 — Neural Edge, a data-led marketing agency using artificial...
Woonsocket Call
Shahak’s Avni insights on how investors can benefit a business
Shahak Avni is sharing the most important lesson from investors investing in businesses. Many people look at the big picture that an investor only helps a business by offering a supply of funds. While it is true, that’s not the only way they benefit a business. There are certain other factors too in which their collaboration proves to be advantageous for the business.
Comments / 0