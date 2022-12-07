Mt. Ashland Ski Area to open for ‘Day Onesie’ on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s time to grab your snowshoes and head to Southern Oregon.

Mt. Ashland Ski Area announced that it is about to finally open for the 2022-23 ski season. From Saturday, Dec. 10 to Monday, Dec. 12, the lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The team has worked hard to prepare the mountain and we are ready,” Board President of the Mt. Ashland Association Curt Burrill said in a release on Wednesday morning. “The mountain base looks great, and we are excited to introduce the First Act Magic Carpet to our mountain community. Early snowfall has allowed us to open on schedule and we are excited for the forecast of more snow in the next week.”

Lessons, rentals, the retail shop, the T-bar lounge and the Granite Grill will all be open and available to visitors once the ski season kicks off.

However, there will be no shuttle service this year.

“We encourage carpooling to allow us to maximize the available parking,” Mt. Ashland said.

There will be a special deal offered on the first day of ski season, which is appropriately called “Day Onesie.” Any visitors who are sporting a one-piece jumpsuit in the ski area will be given a $25 ticket.

Mt. Ashland will continue to update skiers and riders on which particular lifts and terrain are opening. The regular holiday schedule won’t begin until Thursday, Dec. 15. The 7-days-a-week holiday schedule will run until Monday, Jan. 2.

According to the release, upper mountain trails will be ungroomed and restricted to more advanced skiers and riders this weekend.

