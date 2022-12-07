County, school officials seek cost info on Camden High School project

CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education wants the firm overseeing the county’s new high school project “to show its work” after learning another new school designed by the same architect will cost Alamance County significantly less.

The Camden school board voted Monday to have M.B. Kahn Construction provide an itemized explanation of its cost estimate for the new Camden County High School by Dec. 20.

The vote came during the board’s joint meeting with the Camden Board of Commissioners. At that meeting, Camden County Manager Erin Burke presented data showing an enormous discrepancy in per-square-foot costs between the planned new high school in Camden and a new high school currently under construction in Alamance County.

The latest estimates for Camden’s school project are $594.84 a square foot, while the Alamance building is coming in closer to $300 a square foot. Burke noted that no published data from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction is available for 2022.

“Using a 9% inflation figure, as that is a widely accepted rate of year over year inflation from 2021 to 2022 and using numbers from previous construction reporting in 2020 and 2021, projected cost per square foot for (the) high school construction would be $335.95,” Burke reported.

Recalling her seventh-grade math teacher’s insistence that she show her work when solving a math problem, Burke told the two boards, “we need M.B. Kahn to show their work at this point.”

Moseley architects is designing the new Camden County High School and designed the Alamance project.

“Moseley is building a beautiful school” in Alamance County, Burke said.

The county needs additional information about the costs, she said.

“I feel like we really can’t move forward until we have a budget,” Burke said.

Meanwhile, school and county officials continue to move forward with due diligence on the possible purchase of additional acreage adjacent to the existing site for the new high school on NC Highway 343 North.

The school board at a meeting earlier on Monday morning elected Jason Banks as its new chairman. Chris Purcell was elected as vice chairman.

In another matter, the school board directed Superintendent Joe Ferrell to move forward with a survey of employee working conditions. The survey will be based on questions included in the biennial teacher working conditions survey but will be tailored specifically to Camden County Schools and made available to all employees of the school district.

The school board also approved a $5 bonus for each time a school employee drives a school bus route. Along with the bonus the board also approved a modified “conditions of employment” policy that requires many school employees to cover school bus routes as needed. The policy will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Andrea Lee, child nutrition director for Camden County Schools, reported that Greenville Produce Company has announced it will no longer provide service to the school district as a produce vendor. But Lee said Camden is part of a 13-county cooperative that bids its produce contract jointly. The co-op plans to make the argument that Greenville Produce cannot simply cancel a contract with one member county, she said.

If the company’s cancellation stands, the Camden school district plans to seek a new produce contract with Sysco.