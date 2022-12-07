ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NC

County, school officials seek cost info on Camden High School project

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7Pyk_0jaxy2Rq00

CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education wants the firm overseeing the county’s new high school project “to show its work” after learning another new school designed by the same architect will cost Alamance County significantly less.

The Camden school board voted Monday to have M.B. Kahn Construction provide an itemized explanation of its cost estimate for the new Camden County High School by Dec. 20.

The vote came during the board’s joint meeting with the Camden Board of Commissioners. At that meeting, Camden County Manager Erin Burke presented data showing an enormous discrepancy in per-square-foot costs between the planned new high school in Camden and a new high school currently under construction in Alamance County.

The latest estimates for Camden’s school project are $594.84 a square foot, while the Alamance building is coming in closer to $300 a square foot. Burke noted that no published data from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction is available for 2022.

“Using a 9% inflation figure, as that is a widely accepted rate of year over year inflation from 2021 to 2022 and using numbers from previous construction reporting in 2020 and 2021, projected cost per square foot for (the) high school construction would be $335.95,” Burke reported.

Recalling her seventh-grade math teacher’s insistence that she show her work when solving a math problem, Burke told the two boards, “we need M.B. Kahn to show their work at this point.”

Moseley architects is designing the new Camden County High School and designed the Alamance project.

“Moseley is building a beautiful school” in Alamance County, Burke said.

The county needs additional information about the costs, she said.

“I feel like we really can’t move forward until we have a budget,” Burke said.

Meanwhile, school and county officials continue to move forward with due diligence on the possible purchase of additional acreage adjacent to the existing site for the new high school on NC Highway 343 North.

The school board at a meeting earlier on Monday morning elected Jason Banks as its new chairman. Chris Purcell was elected as vice chairman.

In another matter, the school board directed Superintendent Joe Ferrell to move forward with a survey of employee working conditions. The survey will be based on questions included in the biennial teacher working conditions survey but will be tailored specifically to Camden County Schools and made available to all employees of the school district.

The school board also approved a $5 bonus for each time a school employee drives a school bus route. Along with the bonus the board also approved a modified “conditions of employment” policy that requires many school employees to cover school bus routes as needed. The policy will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Andrea Lee, child nutrition director for Camden County Schools, reported that Greenville Produce Company has announced it will no longer provide service to the school district as a produce vendor. But Lee said Camden is part of a 13-county cooperative that bids its produce contract jointly. The co-op plans to make the argument that Greenville Produce cannot simply cancel a contract with one member county, she said.

If the company’s cancellation stands, the Camden school district plans to seek a new produce contract with Sysco.

Comments / 0

Related
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WAVY News 10

Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
EDENTON, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

More police activity in Danville

The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
DANVILLE, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy