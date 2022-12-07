Read full article on original website
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
Mary Robin Walter, 23, was a wife and mother going to nursing school at Barton County Community College when she was fatally shot.
Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft at new Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A new locally owned business was devastated by a burglar. Not only did he steal from it, but he also tore a hole in the wall to get in. "Right in this area, he broke a hole, that he could slip through." The hole is patched...
Kansas Woman Charged With Driving Stolen Vehicle
A Wichita, Kansas woman was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard after being alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area by city cameras. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kansas.
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.
Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his unit.
Investigators are still trying to determine the extent of the damage. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
Fire crews battle south Wichita garage fire
It was reported around 8:20 a.m., near South Broadway and East Indianapolis Street. South Broadway was closed in both directions of travel between Kellogg and Lincoln while crews tackled that blaze.
Teen charged in Wichita homicide
A teenager has been charged in Wichita’s latest homicide. Tehya Turner, 19, appeared in court on Wednesday.
One person with life-threatening injuries after fire in west Wichita
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire located in west Wichita where one person has been critically injured.
Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Juan Manuel Torres passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Winfield Correctional Facility. When Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit, the staff began life-saving measures, but they proved unsuccessful. The 31-year-old had been serving a 63-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County...
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
A man has died after suffering critical injuries in a West Wichita house fire Friday night. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur Lane (Southwest of 13th St. N. and Ridge). Officials said the call was initially for a grass fire, but...
An arrest was made in connection to for 42 year old cold case in Barton County. Mary Robin Walker was killed on January 24th 1980. Authorities with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in the case, 68-year-ol Steven L. Hanks, in Oxford, Kansas. Hanks was transported to...
One man is dead after accident in east Wichita
