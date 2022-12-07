City Pups is redefining the pet daycare sector by bringing it directly to those living in apartment complexes

Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Pets for the Elderly program expands service to keep pets in homes longer
Animal shelters continue to make pleas to help clear kennels. Nationally, 7% more animals are entering shelters than leaving this year, according to the organization Shelter Animals Count. Some of that is related to inflation and families not having enough money to care for pets. Now, a long-standing program is...
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
Woonsocket Call
Googipet Natural Pet Products plans to donate a portion of their profits to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
Pet abuse is a major problem across the world and Googipet plans to support the prevention of pet abuse by donating a portion of its profits to the cause. ARIZONA, UNITED STATES - December 09, 2022 - One of the leading innovative brands in Natural Dog Supplements, Googipet, is pleased to announce their plans to donate of portion of their profits to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). ASPCA was founded on the belief that animals are entitled to kind and respectful treatment and must be protected under the law. Googipet is joining the cause in an effort to curtail the cruel treatment of animals.
The Hidden Crisis of Pet-Friendly Rentals in Canada
In Canada, the regulations around whether landlords are allowed to deny rentals to tenants with pets is regulated at a provincial level - meaning each province has it's own set of rules around this.
Pit Bull 'Too Dangerous' to Adopt Loves Cuddles With Grandmother in Cute Vid
More than 1 million TikTok viewers have watched the footage, with one commenting: "Never blame the breed only the owners."
Cat's Reaction to Owner Being Too Busy To Snuggle on Couch Breaks Hearts
Wally the cat's crestfallen expression prompted a whole lot of "awws" when the video was shared online.
cohaitungchi.com
Need to find your pet a new home?
In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
Woonsocket Call
Vitakraft Lick 'N' Lap Snacks Named Best Cat Treats of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - December 9, 2022 - (Newswire.com) After being evaluated by PEOPLE's panel of staffers and their cats, Lick 'n' Lap Snacks were recognized for their undeniable appeal due to their squeezable, interactive format and hearty, delicious ingredients. The most popular treat in Vitakraft's lineup of unique and exciting cat treats, Lick 'n' Lap Snacks are made with real chicken and salmon and packaged in convenient, single-serve squeeze pouches designed for hand-feeding.
This Elevated Cat Bed With Built-In Toys Is a Pet Owner Favorite & On Sale For Under $25
Cyber Monday just might be our four-legged friends’ favorite time of year — pet parents just can’t help themselves from shopping the sales and spoiling their furry friends with all the best new gadgets at a discount price. We have one more great deal to add to your cart: Kenyone’s elevated hammock cat bed with attached toy balls, a multi-functional resting place for your cat with so many smart features that reviewers can’t get enough of. Designed for felines up to 25 pounds, this cat bed can be enjoyed all year long with two different settings for your cat’s ultimate...
The Best Thing I’ve Ever Bought for My Dog, as an Anxious Pet Parent
Sassafras Lowrey is a Certified Trick Dog Instructor (CTDI) and award winning author of fiction and nonfiction books about LGBTQ people and/or dogs living in Portland, Oregon. You can keep up with Sassafras on Twitter/Instagram @SassafrasLowrey and www.SassafrasLowrey.com. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Toys: Top 5 Items Most Beloved By Experts — And Pets Themselves!
Grab your furry friend. This is going to be a squeaking-good read! Did you know an incredible 69 million U.S. households have a dog?! That means there are likely tens of millions of toys scattered across homes, hiding under couches, or currently being gripped tightly in dogs’ mouths. Just like little kids, our best friends get very excited when we bring them home something fun to play with — so we wanted to find the best dog toys to recommend to owners nationwide.
This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Does It Cost Spay or Neuter A Cat?
Spaying your female cat or neutering your male cat is the best way to ensure they don’t produce any kittens, which contributes to pet overpopulation. Spaying and neutering offer numerous health benefits, including lowering the risk of certain types of cancer, and eliminating a female cat’s risk of developing uterine infections.
thehappypuppysite.com
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
MLive.com
Pet tents and teepees for home, travel
Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
