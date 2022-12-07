Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Report: Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about head coaching job
Former UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about the open job there, but is now no longer in the running, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Mendenhall stepped down last December after six seasons at Virginia. Mendenhall was 36-38 at UVA, building from a 2-10 season in...
2023 Virginia roster outlook: Running Back
With Virginia’s football season having concluded, players from across the country swarming to the transfer portal, and high schoolers looking to commit, we are going position by position, breaking down what the Virginia football roster currently looks like with an eye toward next season. We started with quarterbacks (LINK)...
NBC 29 News
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports. “This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only...
WTKR
Phoebus dominates title game on route to second straight state crown
LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus will rule Class 3 football for at least another season. The Phantoms dominated in every phase of the game, defending its crown and rolling to a 48-7 win over Heritage (Lynchburg) in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday at Liberty's Williams Stadium. Phoebus wraps up 2022 15-0 and on a 20 game winning streak dating back to last year's championship season.
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: UVA-Houston could make history; hoops recruiting update; other golden nuggets
Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while thinking of the possibility of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Dec. 17 …. Possible? Yes. Probable? Who knows. If No. 1 Houston can get past No. 8 Alabama (3 p.m. Saturday in Houston), and if No. 3 Virginia is voted into the AP’s No. 2 slot in the new poll come Monday (present No. 2 Texas lost this past week to Illlinois), then the Dec. 17 battle at John Paul Jones Arena would be historic.
WSLS
Virginia Tech to begin refunding tickets for UVA versus VT football game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will begin refunding tickets to the football game against the University of Virginia, starting Friday, Dec. 9. This comes after the Nov. 26 game was canceled following a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting and are now recovering.
NBC 29 News
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Brunelle graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in communications. Now, as a grad student at UVA, the Greene County native has a side-gig hosting her own live show from Timberwood Tap House in Charlottesville, “Beyond the Arc with Sam Brunelle.”. The show is...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball Mailbag: Ryan Dunn as a starter, shooting woes, and most intriguing defensive lineups
Following a pair of close wins for the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday and the James Madison Dukes on Tuesday, I figured it’d be a good time for another mailbag. So, I took to Twitter and gathered the best questions from the Wahoo fanbase in order to address any and all wonderments you could be having about this team right now.
WDBJ7.com
Danny Rocco looks to build Keydets through high school recruiting, not transfer portal
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VMI formally introduced head football coach Danny Rocco at a press conference Thursday, just days after he took the job following Scott Wachenheim’s resignation. The former Liberty and Richmond head coach made it clear the Keydets will look to high school recruiting, not the transfer...
NBC 29 News
Boar’s Head Resort hosting Second Annual PATA Wheelchair Open
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the second annual Piedmont Area Tennis Association Wheelchair Open this weekend. On Friday, December 9, David Wagner, a professional wheelchair tennis player, held a wheelchair tennis clinic to teach participants new skills. He says that with this sport, you are...
Lynchburg, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Phoebus High School on December 10, 2022, 09:00:00. The Dinwiddie High School football team will have a game with Kettle Run High School on December 10, 2022, 13:30:00.
WSLS
Riverheads defeats George Wythe, 49-27
SALEM, Va. – Riverheads has taken the win over George Wythe, 49-27. In a game that featured a dominant rushing attack by the Gladiators, the Maroons couldn’t muster enough defensive stops to get the job done. Riverheads claimed its seventh consecutive VHSL state championship. “We just made too...
VHSL State Final Preview: Madison vs. Freedom
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, Madison and Freedom-Woodbridge will compete in the VHSL Class 6 state final in football. The Warhawks come in on an eleven-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. The Eagles come in 14-0 and the heavy favorites. Jake Rohm previewed the match up with Washington Post reporter Spencer […]
NBC 29 News
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights 12/9
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
wfxrtv.com
Girls High School Basketball : Patrick Henry at William Fleming
ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) -- WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports David DeGuzman and Ryan Moye take a look back at the 2022 High School Football Season. Friday Night Blitz Week 15 – Player of the week – …. LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine hosts annual Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science. The “Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude” is a tradition for medical students in Charlottesville. Students and faculty invite the families of donors into their school for an event. The invitations include long letters from the students, showing their appreciation for the families, and the impact they made on their education.
theflucobeat.com
Tragic Loss at University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, 2022, a tragic and shocking shooting took place at the University of Virginia (UVA), just 30 minutes away from FCHS. Gunshots were heard at the Culbreth parking garage on the UVA main campus as a class on a bus had just returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Students on the UVA campus had to take shelter overnight and into the next morning as police sought the shooter.
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
NBC 29 News
UVA students partner with the Office for Sustainability to reduce waste
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students with the Zero Waste Ambassador program are sorting through compost bins every day to help keep the environment clean. Kendall Colenbaugh is a third-year student employee for the UVA Office for Sustainability and works under the Waste Minimization Team. “The Zero Waste Ambassadors is...
Comments / 0