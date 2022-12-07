ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

247Sports

2023 Virginia roster outlook: Running Back

With Virginia’s football season having concluded, players from across the country swarming to the transfer portal, and high schoolers looking to commit, we are going position by position, breaking down what the Virginia football roster currently looks like with an eye toward next season. We started with quarterbacks (LINK)...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports. “This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTKR

Phoebus dominates title game on route to second straight state crown

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus will rule Class 3 football for at least another season. The Phantoms dominated in every phase of the game, defending its crown and rolling to a 48-7 win over Heritage (Lynchburg) in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday at Liberty's Williams Stadium. Phoebus wraps up 2022 15-0 and on a 20 game winning streak dating back to last year's championship season.
HAMPTON, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Scattershooting: UVA-Houston could make history; hoops recruiting update; other golden nuggets

Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while thinking of the possibility of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Dec. 17 …. Possible? Yes. Probable? Who knows. If No. 1 Houston can get past No. 8 Alabama (3 p.m. Saturday in Houston), and if No. 3 Virginia is voted into the AP’s No. 2 slot in the new poll come Monday (present No. 2 Texas lost this past week to Illlinois), then the Dec. 17 battle at John Paul Jones Arena would be historic.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech to begin refunding tickets for UVA versus VT football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will begin refunding tickets to the football game against the University of Virginia, starting Friday, Dec. 9. This comes after the Nov. 26 game was canceled following a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting and are now recovering.
BLACKSBURG, VA
streakingthelawn.com

UVA Basketball Mailbag: Ryan Dunn as a starter, shooting woes, and most intriguing defensive lineups

Following a pair of close wins for the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday and the James Madison Dukes on Tuesday, I figured it’d be a good time for another mailbag. So, I took to Twitter and gathered the best questions from the Wahoo fanbase in order to address any and all wonderments you could be having about this team right now.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Boar’s Head Resort hosting Second Annual PATA Wheelchair Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the second annual Piedmont Area Tennis Association Wheelchair Open this weekend. On Friday, December 9, David Wagner, a professional wheelchair tennis player, held a wheelchair tennis clinic to teach participants new skills. He says that with this sport, you are...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Riverheads defeats George Wythe, 49-27

SALEM, Va. – Riverheads has taken the win over George Wythe, 49-27. In a game that featured a dominant rushing attack by the Gladiators, the Maroons couldn’t muster enough defensive stops to get the job done. Riverheads claimed its seventh consecutive VHSL state championship. “We just made too...
STAUNTON, VA
DC News Now

VHSL State Final Preview: Madison vs. Freedom

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, Madison and Freedom-Woodbridge will compete in the VHSL Class 6 state final in football. The Warhawks come in on an eleven-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. The Eagles come in 14-0 and the heavy favorites. Jake Rohm previewed the match up with Washington Post reporter Spencer […]
MADISON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Girls High School Basketball : Patrick Henry at William Fleming

ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) -- WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports David DeGuzman and Ryan Moye take a look back at the 2022 High School Football Season. Friday Night Blitz Week 15 – Player of the week – …. LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine hosts annual Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine is thanking families for graciously giving their loved ones’ bodies to science. The “Anatomical Donor Convocation of Gratitude” is a tradition for medical students in Charlottesville. Students and faculty invite the families of donors into their school for an event. The invitations include long letters from the students, showing their appreciation for the families, and the impact they made on their education.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theflucobeat.com

Tragic Loss at University of Virginia

On Nov. 13, 2022, a tragic and shocking shooting took place at the University of Virginia (UVA), just 30 minutes away from FCHS. Gunshots were heard at the Culbreth parking garage on the UVA main campus as a class on a bus had just returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Students on the UVA campus had to take shelter overnight and into the next morning as police sought the shooter.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA students partner with the Office for Sustainability to reduce waste

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students with the Zero Waste Ambassador program are sorting through compost bins every day to help keep the environment clean. Kendall Colenbaugh is a third-year student employee for the UVA Office for Sustainability and works under the Waste Minimization Team. “The Zero Waste Ambassadors is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

