ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist

Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
HENAGAR, AL
WTVCFOX

USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Erlanger Health System: Toy choking hazard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass talks about how many toys can be a choking hazard for young children, Lindsay Bass shares tips to prevent your children from injury during this gift giving season. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System. 423-778-9434. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVC

Year end giving with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard discusses the promotion of year end giving with opportunities to experience behind the scenes encounters with their animals. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature center. (423) 821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back

The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Driving Our Economy Forward: Unum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — More than 10,000 people work at Unum, headquartered right here in downtown Chattanooga. The multi-billion dollar insurance company also offers good salaries and benefits for those employees. Unum talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “At Unum, our purpose is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan

Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Named Top Winter Destination For U.S. Travelers By TripAdvisor

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is proud to announce that Chattanooga, Tennessee, was named the top trending winter destination for domestic travelers by TripAdvisor. This recognition highlights iconic locations and amenities in Chattanooga, including Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Walnut Street Bridge, Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Holiday Trail of Lights, and a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, The Edwin Hotel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hyatt Hotel clears zoning hurdle for Main Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A city zoning board passed a plan on Thursday for the first Hyatt hotel in Chattanooga. It will be one of the first Caption by Hyatt brand hotels. Developers 3H Group based in Chattanooga (Moxy Chattanooga) want to build it at 105 W. Main Street, which is now an empty lot near Feed Table and Tavern.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

One Show Only For “Black Nativity” In East Chattanooga

From the mind of a leading light of the Harlem Renaissance comes “Black Nativity.”. This weekend, RISE Chattanooga will present a performance of the work at its location - 2901 Taylor St. - on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM. Shane Morrow is executive director of RISE Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy