Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
wdhn.com
Wildcats’ Rhoades signs with Weevil volleyball
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise senior Lily Rhoades signed with Enterprise State volleyball. Her senior season the libero played in 49 matches, racking up 72 aces, 19 kills, 460 digs and 119 assists. She signed surrounded by friends, family and her future coach Vanessa Howell who says she is...
wdhn.com
Dothan boys basketball off to best start in school history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Basketball season is here and Dothan High is off to its best start yet. With a new head coach, the future looks bright for the Wolves. The Dothan Wolves boys basketball team is off to a 7-2 start, its best in school history. “I think...
Andalusia Star News
Opp’s Covington Charm Boutique named Emerging Business of Year
Opp’s Covington Charm Boutique was recognized as the Gold Emerging Small Business of the Year by the Business Council of Alabama and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. Award announcements and presentations were made when finalists assembled at a ceremony held in conjunction with the partnership’s annual meeting...
wdhn.com
LPGA Q-Series wraps up round 7 of play
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 75 golfers are fighting for 45 spots on the LPGA Tour with only one more round to play after Saturday. Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan is playing host to the final four rounds of the LPGA Q-Series. The top 45 finishers will get their...
wdhn.com
Warriors’ Wright signs with Weevils
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County’s Aiden Wright signed to play for the Enterprise State baseball team. Wright has played for the Warriors since he was in eighth grade. He says getting to play at the collegiate level has always been a goal of his. “I always...
wdhn.com
Local DCS secretary recognized with statewide award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The secretary for Highlands Elementary School was awarded Secretary of the Year by The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. Crystal Shelley, the winner of the 2022 Secretary of the Year for District 2 in the state of Alabama, has served Dothan City Schools for over 20 years.
wdhn.com
Early County Bobcat signs with Bishop State Wildcats
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County softball player Bralynn Miskimen inked with Bishop State. Miskimen’s coaches spoke of her quiet but effective leadership and believe she will excel at the next level. Miskimen plays third base and catcher. For her, today is a dream come true. “It’s just...
wdhn.com
Geneva H.S. is one of four schools recognized by the state for its AP classes
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Recently, Geneva High School was recognized by the state board of education for being named a 2021-22 (A-plus college-ready school of excellence). WDHN found Geneva High school administrators feel this honor reflects the “hard work” being put in by the teachers and students. The large...
wdhn.com
Gamecocks name new head football coach
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — New Brockton High School has named Jason Barnett as its new head football coach. Barnett takes over the Gamecocks’ program with 23 years of coaching experience under his belt. He spent the last five at Citronelle, playing in Classes 5A and 6A. He...
elba-clipper.com
Elba High’s Aimee Senn named Coffee County Good Citizen
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter held its annual Good Citizen’s Reception recently to honor the Good Citizens selected from seniors attending the Coffee County and Geneva County High Schools. Aimee Elizabeth Senn from Elba High School was designated as the Good Citizen from...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
wdhn.com
2nd Annual Paws and Claus
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The line to take a picture with Santa Claus and the Grinch was filled with those with two legs and those with four. Paws and Claus is an event hosted by Brit and Bear and Dothan Leisure Services. This allowed dog owners to hang out...
wdhn.com
A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Local sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan City contractor will be performing sewer line work on four streets during a week in December. L&K Contracting anticipates work on sewer lines and laterals to occur on the following streets:. Osceola Avenue – Repaving Only. North Cherokee Avenue. Choctaw Street. North Herring...
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
wdhn.com
Dothan commits millions to HudsonAlpha project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has entered into a 20 million dollar agreement with HudsonAlpha. $450,000 will be paid quarterly over the next five years for a total of $20.6 million. The agreement will establish Hudson Alpha Wiregrass, its own satellite office which is an extension of genomics research,...
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for December 9, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will feature another round of above-average temperatures as highs reach the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower will be possible during the PM hours. It’ll...
wtvy.com
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement about the fatal Friday morning wreck in Houston County. According to the release, a 2017 Ford F-150 left the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about 1 mile south of Dothan, and struck several trees.
Comments / 0