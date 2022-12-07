EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of NewAge, Inc. Investors – NBEV, NBEVQ

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
IREN EQUITY NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Iris Energy Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IREN
If you purchased Iris Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Iris Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10232 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Woonsocket Call
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in FTX Tokens
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in FTX Tokens (FTT) against FTX Trading Ltd. (“FTX”) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or...
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
Woonsocket Call
PVBC INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Provident Bancorp, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PVBC
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) resulting from allegations that Provident may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Provident securities...
Woonsocket Call
NEOGENOMICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NeoGenomics, Inc. - NEO
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 6, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NeoGenomics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: NEO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 27, 2020 and April 26, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“Singularity” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Woonsocket Call
BERRY CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Berry Corporation - BRY
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Berry Corporation (NasdaqGS: BRY). In November 2020, the Company reported its financial results for 3Q 2020, disclosing...
NASDAQ
Brookfield Asset Management Heats up Dispute With American Equity
Fintel reports that Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,886,163 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL). This represents 18.54% of the company. In the last filing, dated Nov. 8, 2022, they reported owning 18.13% of the company,...
Woonsocket Call
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on December 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,200 shares of common stock and 19,100 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seven new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
Woonsocket Call
IndexIQ Announces Changes to ETF Lineup
IndexIQ today announced that, as a result of a standard review of its product suite and commitment to meeting evolving client needs, it will liquidate the following list of ETFs (the “Funds”):. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: HYLV) IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker...
kitco.com
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
U.S. SEC issues new guidance on disclosing crypto risks
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Thursday advised public companies to examine whether they need to disclose to investors any potential impacts from turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets Amid Bankruptcy Petition
FTX Token USD (FTT USD)Photo byYahoo Finance. On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Division of Corporation Finance Reveals Sample Letter Sent to Companies on Crypto Asset Disclosure
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Corporate Finance, has revealed a sample letter sent to reporting companies regarding disclosure requirements under securities laws. The letter addresses digital assets, or crypto assets, and points to recent events in crypto markets, such as bankruptcies and “financial distress” within crypto markets.
Comments / 0