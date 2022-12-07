ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of NewAge, Inc. Investors – NBEV, NBEVQ

By The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. via Business Wire
Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago
Woonsocket Call

IREN EQUITY NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Iris Energy Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IREN

If you purchased Iris Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Iris Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10232 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Woonsocket Call

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in FTX Tokens

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in FTX Tokens (FTT) against FTX Trading Ltd. (“FTX”) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woonsocket Call

PVBC INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Provident Bancorp, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PVBC

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) resulting from allegations that Provident may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Provident securities...
Woonsocket Call

NEOGENOMICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NeoGenomics, Inc. - NEO

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 6, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NeoGenomics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: NEO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 27, 2020 and April 26, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LOUISIANA STATE
Woonsocket Call

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“Singularity” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Woonsocket Call

BERRY CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Berry Corporation - BRY

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Berry Corporation (NasdaqGS: BRY). In November 2020, the Company reported its financial results for 3Q 2020, disclosing...
LOUISIANA STATE
NASDAQ

Brookfield Asset Management Heats up Dispute With American Equity

Fintel reports that Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,886,163 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL). This represents 18.54% of the company. In the last filing, dated Nov. 8, 2022, they reported owning 18.13% of the company,...
IOWA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on December 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,200 shares of common stock and 19,100 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seven new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Woonsocket Call

IndexIQ Announces Changes to ETF Lineup

IndexIQ today announced that, as a result of a standard review of its product suite and commitment to meeting evolving client needs, it will liquidate the following list of ETFs (the “Funds”):. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: HYLV) IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker...
kitco.com

SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
Yoel Davidson

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets Amid Bankruptcy Petition

FTX Token USD (FTT USD)Photo byYahoo Finance. On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.
Woonsocket Call

CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Division of Corporation Finance Reveals Sample Letter Sent to Companies on Crypto Asset Disclosure

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Corporate Finance, has revealed a sample letter sent to reporting companies regarding disclosure requirements under securities laws. The letter addresses digital assets, or crypto assets, and points to recent events in crypto markets, such as bankruptcies and “financial distress” within crypto markets.

