Supply & Demand Chain Executive

80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks

Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
Woonsocket Call

AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that Andy Maher has been appointed Head of Cyber and Technology, London. In his new role, Mr. Maher leads the London-based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to Dan Trueman, Head of Global Cyber and Technology at AXIS.
Woonsocket Call

Afya Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and increase in women’s representation

Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that Mr. Flávio Dias, a board member since July 2020, has ended his term as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and will not be renewed. The remaining independent board members will have their term extended until Afya’s next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, Afya also announced that Mr. Daulins Emilio, a board member since August 2019, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors and, consequently, Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA has appointed Mrs. Tina Krebs as his replacement, effective as of today. With these changes, the number of women members now represents 40% of the Board of Directors.
Woonsocket Call

Volunteer State Community College Expands Accessibility With the Addition of YuJa Panorama For Digital Accessibility to Suite of Ed-Tech Tools

Tennessee-based Volunteer State Community College has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement both the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance. The solution replaces the institution’s former accessibility tool with one that will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.
GALLATIN, TN
Woonsocket Call

Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Cannabinoid Convenience Revolution Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Establishes Plans to Expand Its Services

North Carolina-based 100% hemp-based products manufacturer, Maverick Lifestyle Inc., announces plans to open retail investment opportunity in its unique business model. The Maverick Lifestyle Inc. team looks set to promote the “Alternative Cannabinoid Lifestyle” across the USA. The North Carolina-based company with widespread retail availability, eCommerce channels, and wholesale distribution nationwide recently announced its Reg A+ investment opportunity via its website www.investmvrk.com. Maverick Lifestyle Inc. has grown leaps and bounds in a relatively short while, becoming a sought-after 100% hemp cigarette, cigarillo, preroll, and blunt manufacturer with brands in over 20,000 retail locations nationwide.
AdWeek

Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product

Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Navy Times

US Navy creates innovation center, advisory board to focus investments

NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy is creating an innovation center and an advisory board focused on science and technology as the service seeks to better invest its resources to stay ahead of potential adversaries in the long term, the Navy secretary told Defense News. The Navy Innovation Center...
MONTEREY, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector

Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
GEORGIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
Woonsocket Call

AdCombo tips: how social networks can improve B2B relationships

(PRLeap.com) Social media has long ceased to be a means only for entertainment. Various companies are actively using social networks for their purposes. The B2C segment was the easiest and fastest to adapt. No one is surprised anymore by sales of goods and services via messengers and friendly communication between the brand and its audience.
Woonsocket Call

Scribie Announces Launch of Its New AI Integration With OpenAI Whisper

This integration marks major milestone for Scribie as this indicates a new era for the company. With this successful integration Scribie can provide highly accurate transcriptions more expeditiously. San Francisco, California - December 9, 2022 - OpenAI recently released their latest fundamental model for Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) called Whisper....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Shahak’s Avni insights on how investors can benefit a business

Shahak Avni is sharing the most important lesson from investors investing in businesses. Many people look at the big picture that an investor only helps a business by offering a supply of funds. While it is true, that’s not the only way they benefit a business. There are certain other factors too in which their collaboration proves to be advantageous for the business.
Andre Oentoro

An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023

Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
Woonsocket Call

FlipHTML5 Launches Its PDF to Ebook Converter to Facilitate Ebook Creation

FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter helps users shorten the conversion time, transforming a PDF to a flippable ebook in seconds. Thanks to FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter, publishers have access to a convenient user experience that converts PDF files to ebooks quickly, allowing them to focus on writing the content for their books rather than the technical aspects.
salestechstar.com

Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO

Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
cryptoslate.com

Metagood raises over $5M in pre-seed funding round for NFT ecosystem

Metagood, a company that specializes in creating decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems, has raised more than $5 million in a recent pre-seed funding round. Metagood is a Web3 company that aims to empower communities to take positive action. The company’s recent funding round was joined by investors from the crypto, blockchain, art, entertainment, and sports industries. These investors included Animoca Brands, Mark Yusko, Freddie Andrewes, Jason Fang, Liquid 2 Ventures, Don Ho, ACTAI Ventures, Sangha Capital, Pranav Sharma, Gigi Brisson, and Net Jacobsson.
The Associated Press

Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com

Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India

The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective

The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.

