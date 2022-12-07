Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that Mr. Flávio Dias, a board member since July 2020, has ended his term as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and will not be renewed. The remaining independent board members will have their term extended until Afya’s next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, Afya also announced that Mr. Daulins Emilio, a board member since August 2019, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors and, consequently, Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA has appointed Mrs. Tina Krebs as his replacement, effective as of today. With these changes, the number of women members now represents 40% of the Board of Directors.

