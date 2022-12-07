Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
Woonsocket Call
AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that Andy Maher has been appointed Head of Cyber and Technology, London. In his new role, Mr. Maher leads the London-based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to Dan Trueman, Head of Global Cyber and Technology at AXIS.
Woonsocket Call
Afya Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and increase in women’s representation
Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that Mr. Flávio Dias, a board member since July 2020, has ended his term as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and will not be renewed. The remaining independent board members will have their term extended until Afya’s next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, Afya also announced that Mr. Daulins Emilio, a board member since August 2019, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors and, consequently, Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA has appointed Mrs. Tina Krebs as his replacement, effective as of today. With these changes, the number of women members now represents 40% of the Board of Directors.
Woonsocket Call
Volunteer State Community College Expands Accessibility With the Addition of YuJa Panorama For Digital Accessibility to Suite of Ed-Tech Tools
Tennessee-based Volunteer State Community College has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement both the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance. The solution replaces the institution’s former accessibility tool with one that will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.
Woonsocket Call
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist.
Woonsocket Call
Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Cannabinoid Convenience Revolution Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Establishes Plans to Expand Its Services
North Carolina-based 100% hemp-based products manufacturer, Maverick Lifestyle Inc., announces plans to open retail investment opportunity in its unique business model. The Maverick Lifestyle Inc. team looks set to promote the “Alternative Cannabinoid Lifestyle” across the USA. The North Carolina-based company with widespread retail availability, eCommerce channels, and wholesale distribution nationwide recently announced its Reg A+ investment opportunity via its website www.investmvrk.com. Maverick Lifestyle Inc. has grown leaps and bounds in a relatively short while, becoming a sought-after 100% hemp cigarette, cigarillo, preroll, and blunt manufacturer with brands in over 20,000 retail locations nationwide.
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Navy Times
US Navy creates innovation center, advisory board to focus investments
NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy is creating an innovation center and an advisory board focused on science and technology as the service seeks to better invest its resources to stay ahead of potential adversaries in the long term, the Navy secretary told Defense News. The Navy Innovation Center...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
Woonsocket Call
Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
Woonsocket Call
AdCombo tips: how social networks can improve B2B relationships
(PRLeap.com) Social media has long ceased to be a means only for entertainment. Various companies are actively using social networks for their purposes. The B2C segment was the easiest and fastest to adapt. No one is surprised anymore by sales of goods and services via messengers and friendly communication between the brand and its audience.
Woonsocket Call
Scribie Announces Launch of Its New AI Integration With OpenAI Whisper
This integration marks major milestone for Scribie as this indicates a new era for the company. With this successful integration Scribie can provide highly accurate transcriptions more expeditiously. San Francisco, California - December 9, 2022 - OpenAI recently released their latest fundamental model for Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) called Whisper....
Woonsocket Call
Shahak’s Avni insights on how investors can benefit a business
Shahak Avni is sharing the most important lesson from investors investing in businesses. Many people look at the big picture that an investor only helps a business by offering a supply of funds. While it is true, that’s not the only way they benefit a business. There are certain other factors too in which their collaboration proves to be advantageous for the business.
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
Woonsocket Call
FlipHTML5 Launches Its PDF to Ebook Converter to Facilitate Ebook Creation
FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter helps users shorten the conversion time, transforming a PDF to a flippable ebook in seconds. Thanks to FlipHTML5 PDF to ebook converter, publishers have access to a convenient user experience that converts PDF files to ebooks quickly, allowing them to focus on writing the content for their books rather than the technical aspects.
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
cryptoslate.com
Metagood raises over $5M in pre-seed funding round for NFT ecosystem
Metagood, a company that specializes in creating decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems, has raised more than $5 million in a recent pre-seed funding round. Metagood is a Web3 company that aims to empower communities to take positive action. The company’s recent funding round was joined by investors from the crypto, blockchain, art, entertainment, and sports industries. These investors included Animoca Brands, Mark Yusko, Freddie Andrewes, Jason Fang, Liquid 2 Ventures, Don Ho, ACTAI Ventures, Sangha Capital, Pranav Sharma, Gigi Brisson, and Net Jacobsson.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
