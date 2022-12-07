Read full article on original website
Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint
Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Speaks After Latest Divorce Drama
The Sister Wives family is a little lighter today after news broke that another wife has ended her marriage to Kody Brown. On Friday, InTouch Weekly confirmed that Janelle Brown had officially ended her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Once the news made the rounds, fans went looking for clues...
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celeb 2022: Boy George's mum speaks out after he considers leaving the jungle
Boy George's mum has broken her silence after he opened up about wanting to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after the arrival of Matt Hancock. The Culture Club singer's mum was unwell during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he doesn't seem impressed by Matt's breach of rules during that time.
Popculture
Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants Her Own 'Tell-All' Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Doc
Kate Middleton might be following in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps. According to InTouch Weekly, Kate apparently wants to do a tell-all documentary of her own. The report comes on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own docuseries, the aptly titled Harry & Meghan, being released on Netflix.
Popculture
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Speaks out Amid Concerns for Her Social Media Behavior
Sam Asghari is responding to concerns about Britney Spears' recent social media posts and absence from public appearances. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in several postings on his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman." The posts appeared following a second deactivation of Britney's Instagram account on Dec. 6, followed by a reactivation on Dec. 8. Additionally, Asghari explained why he hadn't shared very many photos of Britney recently, writing, "I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do." Asghari explained that she doesn't attend many red carpets he appears on because she does not enjoy public appearances after a lifetime of being in the spotlight. "For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They're [hectic] and full of stress," he wrote. "Specially since she's been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to."
Popculture
Major 'Teen Mom' Alum Says She's Turned Down Multiple Filming Requests
There's some drama between the Teen Mom stars. Or, at least according to Twitter. Apparently, some comments were made about Jenelle Evans by Bar Smith. Smith is the husband of MTV star Ashley Jones, who viewers met during the spinoff Young and Pregnant. Jones and Smith have since transitioned over to the Teen Mom 2 cast. In one Tweet, Evans wanted to know why Smith even brought her up. "Question why is @BarikiSmithMTV all up in my personal life all the time? Bro, this is why no one likes you. Focus on yourself and YOUR family," she asked. But fans were confused, as a Reddit conversation showed one fan noting Smith didn't say anything about Evans and wondered if Evans was conjuring up drama to keep her name in the press.
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Bear and Raiven Brown Split Again
Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown have reportedly split once again. Ashley's Reality Roundup reports that Raiven, currently expecting the pair's second child, revealed the breakup news on social media. It's far from the first time that they have gone their separate ways, with Raiven saying that there will be "no drama" between them this time.
Popculture
Meghan Markle Says She Learned Reality of Royal Life After Hugging Kate and William
Meghan Markle is getting real about life as a royal in her and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. Currently available for streaming, the series takes an in-depth look into the early days of their secret romance and Harry's trauma from what his mother, Princess Diana, experienced at the hands of the tabloids. Not wanting his own wife to endure the same, they kept things private until they were set to wed. from there, it was a non-stop media frenzy. And the two say Meghan was vilified by the press, under constant scrutiny, and mistreated by royals to the point that she contemplated suicide. Not wanting a repeat of what happened with his mother, they famously relinquished their royal titles in a controversial move in 2020. One of the earliest memories Meghan has of a reality check was upon her first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Popculture
Prince Harry Addresses Time He Wore a Nazi Costume: 'One of the Biggest Mistakes of My Life'
Prince Harry addresses an old shame. In the third episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revealing new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry finally speaks out about one of his "biggest mistakes." He recounts the time he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life," according to E! Online. "I felt so ashamed afterwards," he adds. "All I wanted to do was make it right." As a result of the controversy, Harry met with the chief rabbi of London, which "had a profound impact" on him, and he also traveled to Berlin to speak with a Holocaust survivor. "I could have just ignored it and just got on and probably made the same mistakes over and over in my life," Harry explains. "But I learned from that." In the same episode, Harry discusses the 2017 conflict regarding Princess Michael of Kent (who is married to Queen Elizabeth's first cousin) wearing a "racist" brooch when she met Meghan Markle.
Popculture
Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New Netflix Series
It turns out that the royals are just like us. In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series, they revealed that the prince actually had a secret Instagram account. Thanks to this very account, he was able to come into contact with his now-wife. In the first episode of...
The Tragic 2017 Death Of Star Chef Darren Simpson
At merely 21, chef Darren Simpson had accomplished what many aspiring chefs his age could only dream of. After two years of working as a professional chef, he was named the U.K.'s Young Chef of the year, becoming the youngest person to win the prestigious title, per The Daily Telegraph. Born in Northern Ireland, Simpson dreamt of making cooking his career after a family friend who was a chef by profession inspired him, per The Scotsman. He started his career in London, where he worked at the Michelin-starred Le Gavroche before moving back to Ireland. Back home, he worked in another acclaimed restaurant Roscoff, per Good Food.
Popculture
Diddy Reveals He Named His New Baby Girl After Himself
Diddy welcomed another addition to his family — a baby daughter who already has some similarities to her dad. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, 53, announced the news on social media. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," the artist, whose real name is Sean Combs, wrote in a Twitter post. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" he added. Baby Love was born in October at a Newport Beach, CA, hospital, a source told TMZ. The mother's identity has not been revealed. Also a father to sons Quincy, 31, Christian, 24, and Jesse and D'Lila, both 15, Diddy has a son Justin, 28, from his ex-wife Misa Hylton, before having daughter Chance, 16, from his ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
Popculture
Kathy Hilton Shares Emotional Apology to Mariska Hargitay After People's Choice Awards Flub
Kathy Hilton is speaking out about her lip gloss incident. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was caught on camera shining her lips as Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay accepted the People's Choice Award for Best TV Drama Star of 2022. It appeared Hilton wasn't interested in Hargitay's acknowledgment as she stood behind the NBC star, glossing her lips. Hilton was on stage as a presenter alongside her reality TV co-stars and didn't even notice she was still being filmed. Now, she says it was a simple mishap and one that she's sorry for.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Calls Ex 'Psychotic,' Says Relationship Was 'Traumatic and Abusive'
Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans has addressed a troubling past relationship. The television personality took to Twitter on Dec. 9 after a user replied to her, saying, "I remember hearing about you before I watched the show, and the way twitter was going, back in the courtland Keefa days I had to watch." By "courtland," the user referred to Evans' ex-husband Courtland Rogers. The reality star responded to the message, writing, "No one really knows about my "Courtland Days" because MTV took a break from filming for around 4-5 months and that's as long as our relationship was. I need to make a YT vlog about that cuz that was THE MOST traumatic and abusive relationship I've ever been in.." She continued in a second tweet that read, "And all my ex's can agree how literally psychotic Courtland Rogers is. I was scared to tell my story for a while because his actions scare me."
Popculture
TLC Airing New Episode of Previously-Ended Series
TLC is airing the hit Discovery+ documentary series Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed later this month and will include a brand new episode. The three-part series will air over two nights on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29. Hillsong: The Newest Revelations will air at 10 p.m. ET on the second night, reports Variety.
