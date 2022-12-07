Sam Asghari is responding to concerns about Britney Spears' recent social media posts and absence from public appearances. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in several postings on his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman." The posts appeared following a second deactivation of Britney's Instagram account on Dec. 6, followed by a reactivation on Dec. 8. Additionally, Asghari explained why he hadn't shared very many photos of Britney recently, writing, "I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do." Asghari explained that she doesn't attend many red carpets he appears on because she does not enjoy public appearances after a lifetime of being in the spotlight. "For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They're [hectic] and full of stress," he wrote. "Specially since she's been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to."

1 DAY AGO