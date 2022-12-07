Read full article on original website
SANDMAN5519
3d ago
the mayor's priorities are a bit misaligned. homelessness, trash, poverty, theft, inflation and worried about marshmallows?
Reply(2)
11
AP_001066.eb4a2ddee06b4042a8801a4d8464da1b.1945
3d ago
People don’t know how to act anymore and I hate how many come here and disrespect our Aina, our people and our Mana!
Reply(2)
12
Punatic
2d ago
"The Marshmallows are causing extra CO2 to be released into the air and thus a new carbon tax will have to be imposed on your pets and plants." - The CDC and Joe Biden
Reply
3
Related
959theriver.com
Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes
FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
hawaiinewsnow.com
A wake-up call, lesson learned for Oahu diver who almost got ran over by a boat
A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said. Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Hawaii Adaptive Surf...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship
“I’m grateful to be alive, I think God was definitely looking watching over me." A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Tech gadget ideas...
bigislandnow.com
Holiday magic has arrived at the Kona Christmas House
Two-and-half-year-old Theadore stood with his mouth and eyes wide open as he soaked in all the multi-colored lights on the 23-foot Christmas tree. The look on his face was magic. Theadore and his mother were at the “Kona Christmas House” on Piena Place in Pualani Estates in Kailua-Kona. The lights...
Running Christmas lights in Hawaii is expensive
HouseMethod came out with a new study ranking the states who pay the most when it comes to hanging up Christmas lights on their houses.
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues into second day for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Jamey Tucker rounded up some gadgets that the people on your list may have never heard of. The Honolulu Marathon says 27,000 thousand people have signed up compared to 16,000 last year. Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship. Updated: 4 hours...
KITV.com
Search ends for missing snorkeler following reported shark attack off Maui beach | UPDATE
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have called off the search for a snorkeler who was reported missing following an alleged shark sighting off Keawakapu Beach on Maui on Thursday. The 60-year-old woman and her husband were snorkeling about 75-yards off Keawakapu Beach around noon on Thursday when the husband said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai police seeks public help in locating missing Utah woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Officials said 32-year-old Natasha Nicole Sanchez of Utah, was reported missing on Nov. 29. Police said she was last seen in the area of mile marker 8 on the Kalalau trail...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Secret Back-Door Short Cut
The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui
A man reportedly told police that he and his wife fought off a shark before he swam to shore and she vanished Rescuers are searching for a person who disappeared after reports of a shark in Hawaii. On Thursday, police in Maui received a call from a man who "saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while he was snorkeling 50 yards from Keawakapu Point, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources senior communications manager Dan Dennison said in a news briefing on Thursday. After spotting the shark, the man — whose identity...
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - JR
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu
Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy trades into the weekend
Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now...
Most Expensive Things To Do in Hawaii
Hawaii gives Americans the chance to visit a tropical island paradise in the South Pacific without ever having to leave U.S. soil -- except, of course, for the 2,000 or so miles that you spend in the...
Comments / 26