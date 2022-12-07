ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

R.A. Heim

Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people

rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

28% of Americans Are Getting a Second Job to Cope With Inflation. Should You?

It's certainly an idea worth considering. Many people are struggling with bills given how high inflation has been. Getting a second job could help make your expenses more manageable and offer additional benefits. Inflation has been making life more difficult for consumers for well over a year now. And unfortunately,...
TheStreet

Four Things Inflation Ruined in 2022 (And a Few it Didn't)

If there's a word that we have been hearing a lot this year, it's inflation. We read about it in news headlines and spent months listening to politicians blame those who do not share their politics for rising prices. But above all else, we feel it whenever we have to...
Fox Business

Inflation driving more than half of Gen Z to live with their parents

America's youngest generation of adults is struggling to pay their bills while more than half have opted to live with their parents due to high inflation and uncertainty over the economy, according to a new study. A poll released Tuesday conducted by The Harris Poll and commissioned by DailyPay found...
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
KTEN.com

Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You

The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 to couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Alissa Rose

Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.

